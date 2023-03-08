For this year’s SML Gives Day on March 15, Lake Christian Ministries will match every dollar donated thanks to the help of a $10,000 match from Lynchburg-based telecommunications company Innovative Wireless Technologies.

The match was donated to encourage community support for LCM and local families who are struggling during these difficult times. Since 1992, LCM has provided food, clothing, household items and crisis financial aid to needy families in the Smith Mountain Lake areas of Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties.

Now in its second year, SML Gives Day is administered by SML Good Neighbors and raises funds for Bedford and Franklin county nonprofits. This online giving day gives local nonprofits such as LCM an opportunity to raise awareness for their services while giving the community a way to come together with support that will make a big impact for the lake community.

“Inflationary costs are affecting us all, and low-income families are being particularly hard hit as they struggle to pay rising prices for food, gas, housing and utilities,” said Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. “We are so excited to have a generous $10,000 challenge match offered by Innovative Wireless Technologies that will provide a $1 match for every $1 donated, up to $10,000. Donors have the choice of designating their donations to general LCM services or our facility expansion project. We hope this challenge match will encourage supporters to give to LCM through this year’s SML Gives Day. Together, we make a huge impact on poverty in our community now, when it is needed the most. Our goal is to generate $30,000 during the one-day giving event.”

LCM will have its own online giving page on the SML Gives site, smlgives.org. Donors can visit smlgives.org any time on March 15 to make online contributions to LCM, or any of the other participating non-profits, with the donation window closing at 11:59 p.m. While donations can be made through the SML Gives online site by credit or debit card, checks and cash can also be dropped off at a donor hospitality event that will be held at the SML Pavilion in Downtown Moneta from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 15. Assistance in processing online donations will also be available at this event.

“A growing number of vulnerable families need our help right now,” Winters said. “We ask members of our community to take advantage of this generous matching opportunity to double your gifts to LCM by participating in SML Gives Day.”