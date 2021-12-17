Lake debris sees a significant drop after a record 2020

After two years at record levels, both Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake are seeing a significant reduction in debris collected this year by Appalachian Power.

So far this year with only a few weeks remaining, Appalachian Power has collected 3,557 tons of debris. Of that, 1,864 tons was removed from Smith Mountain Lake and 1,692 tons was removed from Leesville Lake.

The amount is just a fraction of what was collected last year. In 2020, Appalachian Power removed 10,417 tons of debris. Leesville Lake accounted for much of the debris that year with 7,457 tons. At Smith Mountain Lake, 2,960 tons was collected.

Those amounts nearly doubled a record set in debris collection in 2019.

A lack of flooding caused by heavy rains is one key reason that debris amounts are down, according to Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter. Flooding often pushes debris off the shoreline and into the lakes.

Last year, there 18 high flow events which resulted in 36 triggers on the three main rivers (Roanoke, Blackwater and Pigg) that feed into the Smith Mountain Project that includes Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes. A trigger occurs when a river exceeds a predetermined height at a U.S. Geological Survey station.

A river reaching trigger stage on any of the three rivers constitutes a high flow event. The 18 high flow events and 36 triggers broke previous highs set in 2019 of seven high flow events and 12 triggers.

So far this year, Porter said Appalachian Power has only recorded four high flow events and six triggers.

"This year is more on par with what it has been in the past," Porter said.

With the reduction in high flow events, Porter said debris reports from residents has also dropped in half from a high last year. There were 800 calls from residents in 2020 to report debris.

While reports have fallen, Porter said crews will continue to remove debris as necessary during the lake’s offseason. Appalachian Power has two debris removal barges (one for each lake) as well as a contractor.

Residents and boaters can report debris by visiting www.smithmountainproject.com.