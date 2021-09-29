Lake inspectors search for invasive vegetation

The Smith Mountain Lake Association is currently conducting lake inspections to look for any invasive aquatic vegetation. Divers will be seen working around the lake for the next few weeks.

The inspections will be done by the SMLA's subsurface aquatic vegetation committee. The goal will be to identify any non-native, invasive aquatic vegetation including hydrilla, Brazilian elodea, curlyleaf pondweed and brittle naiad.

Invasive vegetation was a growing problem in Smith Mountain Lake for several years until the introduction of sterile grass carp in 2013 by the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission. SMLA is partnering with TLAC on the inspection project.

The carp were seen as a more cost effective and environmentally-friendly method to control the weeds. Before the carp, large amounts of herbicide was purchased each year by TLAC and used to treat the invasive weeds.

One of the goals of the inspection is to check to see if the carp are still effective in feeding on the invasive aquatic vegetation such as hydrilla, according to a recent news release from SMLA board member Joanne Houpt. Since the carp are sterile, they do not reproduce and are expected to slowly die out over the next decade.