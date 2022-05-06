Lake Quilt Guild Show held last weekend

A soldier’s 50th birthday. A son’s love of James Bond. A world map of visitors to a local inn.

Every quilt has a story, and that was the theme of the Lake Quilters Guild’s 2022 Quilt Show, which wrapped up its two-day run at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta on Saturday.

The guild’s first quilt show was offered in 1994. Normally the shows happen every other year, but this time it had been four years since the last one.

“We got blown away by COVID, just like everybody else,” said president-elect Jan Emerick-Brothers.

Organizers reported a strong turnout on Friday’s opening day, with people waiting in the parking lot for the doors to open, and the end of the day resembling “last call,” with folks having to be asked to leave. On Saturday, a steady stream of visitors came through, ready to enjoy the more than 100 quilts on display in the church’s community room. Attendees also had a chance to sign up for door prizes, check out informational booths in the vestibule, eat lunch, and vote for their favorite quilts in several categories (winners will be announced later this month).

“The quilt show affords our guild the opportunity to interact with the community and to offer attendees the ability to view works of art created with fabric,” said guild publicity chair Janet Webster via email. “We’ve heard from visitors that they enjoy the variety of quilt styles, beautiful colors and interesting shapes. They also enjoy speaking with the quilt makers and learning about the quilting process.”

Warren Bennett of Moneta said his sister in New York sent him to the show to take pictures. He later wound up winning a door prize — a heart-shaped hot mitt — which he said he planned to send to her.

The mitt was representative of the “functional items” category, which were displayed at the front of the exhibit space. But the rest of the room was wall-to-wall quilts in a diverse tapestry of sizes and designs.

“Each person’s artistry, each person’s passions, each person’s skill level is reflected all around us. It’s amazing how different we all are,” Emerick-Brothers said.

Only members of the Lake Quilters Guild were permitted to submit works for the show. In fact, Emerick-Brothers noted that for this year’s show organizers were offering membership incentives, as a way to build participation. The group currently has about 80 members, who divide themselves into “bees” with names like “Kept in Stitches” and “Worker Bees” for purposes of working together in a more manageable group.

Layne Compton, of Boones Mill, was one of several members staffing the event – a “white glove person” there to handle the quilts and answer questions about them. Among her entries in the show was “Lovely Ladies,” with a nostalgic story that reflects quilting’s legacy. In her text, she wrote of watching her grandmother Essie Scott work at her sewing machine. Later, Compton would come upon materials for a quilt project that she believes Essie started in the 1950s, using old newspaper from the Martinsville Bulletin to create pattern pieces for a “Sunbonnet Sue” motif. Over the course of a couple of years, Compton finished fabricating the quilt top, stitching her grandmother’s initials, “E.S.,” into the squares that Essie herself had completed. The final quilting was done by Cecily-Sue Roth.

The difference between a “maker” and a “quilter” was one of several things to learn at the quilt show. The “maker” completes the colorful top of the finished product. The “quilter” sews the sandwich of batting and backing and top together. Sometimes they’re the same person, but not always. Other lingo the members defined included “fat quarter” (an 18x22 section of fabric), “jelly rolls” (2 ½-inch strips) and “cake layers” (10-inch squares). Nowadays, of course, there are stores devoted to quilting supplies, to say nothing of what can be found on the internet. It’s all a far cry from the origins of this humble art.

“Quilting grew out of necessity,” Emerick-Brothers explained. “If you needed extra warmth, you used what you had, the scraps. You built what you could, you tried to make it as pretty as possible, then you took whatever you could get to make it warmer and you made do.” (See box for the story of a quilt made from feed sack cloth.)

Preparations for the next show will get underway almost immediately now that the 2022 show is a wrap. Webster writes that organizers conduct a review, to see what lessons can be applied to the next show; designate a team to oversee planning and implementation; determine dates and a venue; begin making signage and other print materials; gather door prizes — “and the list goes on!”

Meanwhile, the Lake Quilters Guild has many other activities on the agenda. The group has regular monthly meetings, and engages in numerous community support projects, such as making lap quilts for hospice and family shelters, “pillow pals” that are donated to local hospitals, and are active with the Quilts of Valor program, which provides quilts to area veterans.

The Lake Quilters Guild encourages new members, and visitors are welcome at meetings. For more information, go to www.lakequilters.org or visit their Facebook page at Lake Quilters Guild at SML.