Lake Quilters Guild announces quilt show winners

At their May 24 meeting, the Lake Quilters Guild announced the winning entries from this year’s biannual quilt show, which was held the last weekend in April at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.

Entries were separated into eight categories based on size, plus a category for functional items such as clothing, accessories and household items. Four prizes were awarded in each category, resulting in 32 winners.

Best in Show went to Linda Burke for her 80-by-102-inch quilt titled “Butterfly Garden.” The complete list of winners appears below.

More than 100 quilts or quilted items were exhibited in this year’s show, which returned after having to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

For more information about the guild and its activities, visit lakequilters.org.

2022 Quilt Show Winners

Category A – Functional Quilted Items (All Sizes)

1st Place: Nadine Smith, Switchback Purse

2nd Place: Jan Emerick-Brothers, Quilted Jacket

3rd Place: Ginger Brothers, Seasonal Tree Placemats

Honorable Mention: Linda Pote, Lucy Pop-Up

Category B – Quilts Sized 9” to 29”

1st Place: Jackie Hodgson, Baltimore Roses

2nd Place: Linda Pote, Interstellar Suite

3rd Place: Linda Pote, Lollipop Lane

Honorable Mention: Karen Taylor, Just Hanging In There

Category C – Quilts Sized 30” to 39”

1st Place: Katherine Lewis, They Are Watching

2nd Place: Jackie Hodgson, Fruit of the Spirit

3rd Place: Karen Taylor, I Saved You A Seat

Honorable Mention: Catherine Scott, Amish Baby Quilt

Category D – Quilts Sized 40” to 49”

1st Place: Arlene Blackburn, My BIG Dream

2nd Place: Cheryl Nylund, Klimt Women in Gold

3rd Place: Sue Wilson, Animals are Great

Honorable Mention: Joy Shannahan, Ruffin Around

Category E – Quilts Sized 50” to 59”

1st Place: Layne Compton, Catching the EAC

2nd Place: Karen Taylor, Entertaining Angels

3rd Place: Joy Shannahan, O Howly Night

Honorable Mention: Linda Pote, French Braid

Category F – Quilts Sized 60” to 69”

1st Place: Jackie Hodgson, The Elephant In The Room

2nd Place: Jacqueline McKeown, GG’s Feed Sack Dresses

3rd Place: Essie Scott and Layne Compton, Lovely Ladies

Honorable Mention: Sue Dittler, Dog Walk

Category G – Quilts Sized 70” to 79”

1st Place: Jacqueline McKeown, Daybreak on the South Rim

2nd Place: Catherine Scott, Sawtooth Star

3rd Place: Carol Hendrix, Flower Pots

Honorable Mention: Joy Shannahan, Tribute to a Childhood Hero

Category H – Quilts Sized 80” to 102”

1st Place: Linda Burke, Butterfly Garden

2nd Place: Fran Carroll Strumph, Live, Love, Lollypops

3rd Place: Fran Carroll Strumph, I Have Really Spun Out Of Control This Time

Honorable Mention: Sue Wilson, Friends Forever