Lake Quilters Guild announces quilt show winners

At their May 24 meeting, the Lake Quilters Guild announced the winning entries from this year’s biannual quilt show, which was held the last weekend in April at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.
Entries were separated into eight categories based on size, plus a category for functional items such as clothing, accessories and household items. Four prizes were awarded in each category, resulting in 32 winners.
Best in Show went to Linda Burke for her 80-by-102-inch quilt titled “Butterfly Garden.” The complete list of winners appears below.
More than 100 quilts or quilted items were exhibited in this year’s show, which returned after having to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
For more information about the guild and its activities, visit lakequilters.org.
2022 Quilt Show Winners
Category A – Functional Quilted Items (All Sizes)
- 1st Place: Nadine Smith, Switchback Purse
- 2nd Place: Jan Emerick-Brothers, Quilted Jacket
- 3rd Place: Ginger Brothers, Seasonal Tree Placemats
- Honorable Mention: Linda Pote, Lucy Pop-Up
Category B – Quilts Sized 9” to 29”
- 1st Place: Jackie Hodgson, Baltimore Roses
- 2nd Place: Linda Pote, Interstellar Suite
- 3rd Place: Linda Pote, Lollipop Lane
- Honorable Mention: Karen Taylor, Just Hanging In There
Category C – Quilts Sized 30” to 39”
- 1st Place: Katherine Lewis, They Are Watching
- 2nd Place: Jackie Hodgson, Fruit of the Spirit
- 3rd Place: Karen Taylor, I Saved You A Seat
- Honorable Mention: Catherine Scott, Amish Baby Quilt
Category D – Quilts Sized 40” to 49”
- 1st Place: Arlene Blackburn, My BIG Dream
- 2nd Place: Cheryl Nylund, Klimt Women in Gold
- 3rd Place: Sue Wilson, Animals are Great
- Honorable Mention: Joy Shannahan, Ruffin Around
Category E – Quilts Sized 50” to 59”
- 1st Place: Layne Compton, Catching the EAC
- 2nd Place: Karen Taylor, Entertaining Angels
- 3rd Place: Joy Shannahan, O Howly Night
- Honorable Mention: Linda Pote, French Braid
Category F – Quilts Sized 60” to 69”
- 1st Place: Jackie Hodgson, The Elephant In The Room
- 2nd Place: Jacqueline McKeown, GG’s Feed Sack Dresses
- 3rd Place: Essie Scott and Layne Compton, Lovely Ladies
- Honorable Mention: Sue Dittler, Dog Walk
Category G – Quilts Sized 70” to 79”
- 1st Place: Jacqueline McKeown, Daybreak on the South Rim
- 2nd Place: Catherine Scott, Sawtooth Star
- 3rd Place: Carol Hendrix, Flower Pots
- Honorable Mention: Joy Shannahan, Tribute to a Childhood Hero
Category H – Quilts Sized 80” to 102”
- 1st Place: Linda Burke, Butterfly Garden
- 2nd Place: Fran Carroll Strumph, Live, Love, Lollypops
- 3rd Place: Fran Carroll Strumph, I Have Really Spun Out Of Control This Time
- Honorable Mention: Sue Wilson, Friends Forever