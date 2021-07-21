Lakefront community requests rezoning to restrict short-term rentals

The Franklin County Planning Commission is moving forward with a request from Idlewood Shores residents on July 13 to begin rezoning the lakefront community to restrict short-term rentals.

Last week’s decision was procedural and not the final word. The commission still must conduct a public hearing and recommend approval of the rezoning. After that the county’s board of supervisors would consider the request.

The request was made during the commission’s citizen comment period with David Davis, vice president of Idlewood Shores’ homeowners association, speaking on behalf of the community. He asked that the community be rezoned from A1 (agricultural) to R1 (residential).

Davis said Idlewood Shores has no agricultural aspects and is a purely residential. Its covenants have been updated multiple times to “reflect an R1 community,” he said. He asked the commission to recommend a rezoning to better reflect what the community is.

Community members came to the board last week following a request from an Idlewood Shores resident for a short-term rental in May. Short-term rentals must be granted a special-use permit by the county in areas zoned A1.