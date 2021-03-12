The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Elton H. Trent Trust to MVP Properties of VA LLC, lot 14, Island Green Pointe, The Water’s Edge, Jan. 15, $870,000.
Boyd L. Cassada Jr. to Donald L. Brown, lot 5, Bull Run Acres, Jan. 6, $835,000.
Lindsey B. Davis to Jackie R. Scruggs-Taylor, revised lot 14 and 15, Jan. 22, $729,500.
Robert Benjamin Fry to Mark Thomas Sposito, lot 8, Highland View Subdivision, Jan. 22, $658,000.
Steven L. Webster to Roger A. Whyte, lot 75, Lynville-on-the-Lake, Jan. 25, $536,800.
Timothy A. Hahn to Allen Wayne Dudley Jr., lot 51, Lands End, Jan. 14, $506,800.
Clark Property LLC to Jack Lewis St.Clair II, lot 28R, South Harbour, Jan. 7, $479,000.
Timothy A. Basham to Rodney Dale Basham, parcel, Jan. 26, $450,000.
Ryan P. Arrington to Wanda E. Lindquist, lot 25, Woods Edge Subdivision, Jan. 15, $425,000.
Anna Giuffre to Sheryl Mahaney, lot 6, Lost Mountain Farms, Jan. 22, $405,000.
Sara Vanallman to Randall B. Barnett, unit 301, Bridgewater Pointe, Gills Creek District, Jan. 5, $382,500.
John D. Vaughn to Samuel T. Wheeler, lot 10, Deer Creek Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 27, $340,000.
Linda M. Carlson to Adam C. Brown, 2.802 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $340,000.
Rick A. Via to Gattis L. Smith Jr., lot 35, Weatherwood Subdivision, Jan. 15, $334,900.
Lee A. Flora to Anthony L. Hughes, 6.793 acres and parcels 1-2, Snow Creek District, Jan. 29, $327,000.
Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Edward Kane, lot 29, Carriage Homes at Lakewatch, Jan. 15, $320,000.
Frontier Land Development LLC to Ben Fry, lot 76, Kennedy Shores, Union Hall District, Jan. 26, $299,900.
Rodney Dale Basham to Gregory S. Graham, revised tract 3, Westlake Properties Inc., Jan. 22, $290,000.
Frye Construction LLC to Brandon M. Cisek, lot 4, Mountain Valley, Jan. 7, $289,950.
Judy D. Wray to Levi Daniel Wray, 2.69 acres and 1.678 acres, Jan. 28, $280,000.
Sherry N. Brewer to Lillys Allure Shop LLC, 3.162 acres and 4.263 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $275,000.
Edward Neal Alford to Richard A. Heptinstall, 68.953 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 27, $269,000.
CMH Homes Inc. to Whitney Lynn Gonce, lot 9, Shifting Winds, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $263,000.
Gary Enmark to Christopher W. Tompkins, lot 66, The Retreat, Jan. 12, $262,000.
Jackie Ray Atkinson to William Denver Compton, lot 5, Smugglers Beach, Union Hall District, Jan. 14, $250,000.
Joe Vaccaro to Deborah Moorehead, 0.733 acre, Union Hall District, Jan. 19, $245,000.
Suzanne Dorothy Barron to Ashley Jean Dye, 0.869 acre, Jan. 29, $243,500.
Travis Cole to Bobby L. Seay, 1 acre, Blackwater District, Jan. 27, $240,000.
Scott E. Gellner to Richard M. Cocrane, lot 21, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Jan. 6, $232,500.
James W. Carneal to John F. Hoover, lot 20, Bluewater Bay, Jan. 11, $230,000.
Bishop Townhomes Inc. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., lots, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, Jan. 29, $228,000.
James D. Brice to David E. Rotentizer, 0.80 acre, Gills Creek District, Jan. 6, $215,000.
Donald E. Worley Jr. to Freda Gray Horn, 68.5 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 28, $215,000.
Paula A. Adams to Catherine Whitney Grandelli, 0.862 acre, Jan. 28, $205,000.
Gail Lilly Compton to Jonathan Glenn Scott, lot 48, Contentment Island, Jan. 29, $205,000.
Beverly Anne Woolley to Douglas Forshey, lot 4, Saunders Cove, Jan. 13, $200,000.
Ginger Investments LLC to Chad L. Vaught, tract 4, Lakewatch Plantation, Jan. 6, $200,000.
Wileina F. Chaney to Brandon James Fisher, 1.560 acres and 0.540 acre, Blackwater District, Jan. 4, $197,700.
Stephanie Hatfield to Austin G. Simmons, tract 2, Loblolly Estates, Blackwater District, Jan. 28, $193,000.
John Defrees Gruver Jr. to Andrew Freeland, 2.10 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 29, $190,000.
Anthony T. Woods to Tyler M. Gordon, lot 8, Mountain View Estates, Jan. 27, $181,950.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Hau Xuan Mai, lot 94, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 19, $179,900.
Jerry W. Graham, trustee, to D&D Land Holdings LLC, lot 3, Serenity Point, Jan. 6, $175,000.
Katharine E. Davis to Robert T. Hage, lot 62, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, $171,500.
Katherine Real Baker, trustee, to Shawn N. Williams, lot 5, Emerald Bay Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $170,000.
Todd Alan Boone to Tillman Ray Morris, parcel, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $168,000.
Timothy W.A. Dailey to Nicholas Bergman-Florio, lot 19, Park View Drive, Boone District, Jan. 25, $165,000.
Frances Worley Hodges to David K. Prillaman, tracts, Jan. 11, $165,000.
Corey J. Gaylor to Justin A. Davis, 1.102 acres, Jan. 19, $159,900.
CMH Homes Inc. to Jeffrey J. Tice, 1 acre, Gills Creek District, Jan. 19, $153,953.56.
L. Benton Wray Jr. to Blair Russell Willard, 37.215 acres, Jan. 22, $145,000.
Rhoda J. Barton to Robert Rosenberger, lot 8, Meadow Ridge Estates, Jan. 27, $135,000.
Andrew C. Duffey to Yvette Hancock, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 25, $124,000.
Noel T. Arrington to Millard Kent Walton, parcel, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 25, $122,000.
Michael J. Grimm to Mikim Group Inc., lot 12, Hilltop Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, $118,500.
Lisa G. White to James Cahill, 13.125 acres, Snow Creek District, Jan. 4, $115,000.
Roy Enslow to Toby Deal, lot 9, Admirals Landing, Union Hall District, Jan. 28, $115,000.
Barbara J. Downey to Gerald Joseph Warchol, parcels 1 and 2, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $114,900.
Dexter M. Darnell to Chad William Darnell, lot 2, Redwood Estates Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 29, $111,900.
Samuel S. Funkhouser to George Michael Hernandez, 1.637 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 28, $109,000.
Bank of Botetourt to Stephen W. Elam, lot 8, Lakewatch Plantation, Gills Creek District, Jan. 15, $108,000.
W.B. Divers Jr. to Roberta Penkava, 37.760 acres, Boone District, Jan. 29, $101,952.
Elizabeth Ann Hodges to Donald P. Swanson, 5.081 acres and 0.80 acre, Snow Creek District, Jan. 14, $100,000.
Betty Joanne Gill to Glynn Lee Dudley Jr., interest in 9.5 acres, Jan. 14, $85,000.
Richard E. Hatcher Jr. to CMH Homes Inc., 27.218 acres, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $79,500.
Timothy D. Bussey to Gail L. Arrington, lots 23-28, Montview Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 21, $76,000.
Wilmington Trust NA to Miguel A. Martinez, parcel, Jan. 27, $60,149.30.
Roger T. Hopkins III to Ronald D. Fulwider Jr., 52 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 7, $58,500.
Ronald C. Evans Estate to William Alan Winkler, tract 4, Blackwater Bend Subdivision, Jan. 4, $57,000.
Gregory Mastin Williams to Melanie Marie Stadler, tract 17, Thompsons Ridge, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 28, $55,000.
Edward T. Whyte to Paul D. Martin, lot 5, Highland Lake Subdivision, Union Hall District, Jan. 7, $49,000.
Lloyd J. Bridges Jr. to Rodney O. Hernandez, 5.908 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 5, $37,475.
Tara Rader Venning to Richard D. Bowers, lot 4, Morningwood Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 21, $35,900.
Shari M. Bower to Timothy Todd Brown, lot 13, Cayman Forest Subdivision, Union Hall District, Jan. 4, $25,000.
Larry E. Fuda to End of the Edge LLC, lot 16, Cahas Retreat, Blackwater District, Jan. 14, $20,000.
Hasemann Properties Inc. to Paul Ubina Pagulayan, 7.253 acres, Jan. 6, $18,700.
Betty Joanne Gill to Glynn Lee Dudley Jr., interest in 12.61 acres, Jan. 14, $17,000.
Alma Wade Twine to Christopher A. Green, 9.670 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 25, $15,000.
Betty Joanne Gill to Glynn Lee Dudley Jr., interest in 0.35 acre and 0.42 acre, Jan. 14, $13,333.33.
Gary Dean Young to Coves Land Holdings LLC, 3.027 acres, Commodore Cape, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $12,000.
Eric H. Ferguson to Glynn L. Dudley Jr., 5.010 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 20, $9,000.
William A. Aden to G. William Gearhart Jr., lot 413, The Water’s Edge, Jan. 29, $5,000.
A&C CF Properties LLC to Justin L. Helms, lot 20, Blackwater Shores, Union Hall District, Jan. 25.