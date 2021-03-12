 Skip to main content
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Elton H. Trent Trust to MVP Properties of VA LLC, lot 14, Island Green Pointe, The Water’s Edge, Jan. 15, $870,000.

Boyd L. Cassada Jr. to Donald L. Brown, lot 5, Bull Run Acres, Jan. 6, $835,000.

Lindsey B. Davis to Jackie R. Scruggs-Taylor, revised lot 14 and 15, Jan. 22, $729,500.

Robert Benjamin Fry to Mark Thomas Sposito, lot 8, Highland View Subdivision, Jan. 22, $658,000.

Steven L. Webster to Roger A. Whyte, lot 75, Lynville-on-the-Lake, Jan. 25, $536,800.

Timothy A. Hahn to Allen Wayne Dudley Jr., lot 51, Lands End, Jan. 14, $506,800.

Clark Property LLC to Jack Lewis St.Clair II, lot 28R, South Harbour, Jan. 7, $479,000.

Timothy A. Basham to Rodney Dale Basham, parcel, Jan. 26, $450,000.

Ryan P. Arrington to Wanda E. Lindquist, lot 25, Woods Edge Subdivision, Jan. 15, $425,000.

Anna Giuffre to Sheryl Mahaney, lot 6, Lost Mountain Farms, Jan. 22, $405,000.

Sara Vanallman to Randall B. Barnett, unit 301, Bridgewater Pointe, Gills Creek District, Jan. 5, $382,500.

John D. Vaughn to Samuel T. Wheeler, lot 10, Deer Creek Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 27, $340,000.

Linda M. Carlson to Adam C. Brown, 2.802 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $340,000.

Rick A. Via to Gattis L. Smith Jr., lot 35, Weatherwood Subdivision, Jan. 15, $334,900.

Lee A. Flora to Anthony L. Hughes, 6.793 acres and parcels 1-2, Snow Creek District, Jan. 29, $327,000.

Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Edward Kane, lot 29, Carriage Homes at Lakewatch, Jan. 15, $320,000.

Frontier Land Development LLC to Ben Fry, lot 76, Kennedy Shores, Union Hall District, Jan. 26, $299,900.

Rodney Dale Basham to Gregory S. Graham, revised tract 3, Westlake Properties Inc., Jan. 22, $290,000.

Frye Construction LLC to Brandon M. Cisek, lot 4, Mountain Valley, Jan. 7, $289,950.

Judy D. Wray to Levi Daniel Wray, 2.69 acres and 1.678 acres, Jan. 28, $280,000.

Sherry N. Brewer to Lillys Allure Shop LLC, 3.162 acres and 4.263 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $275,000.

Edward Neal Alford to Richard A. Heptinstall, 68.953 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 27, $269,000.

CMH Homes Inc. to Whitney Lynn Gonce, lot 9, Shifting Winds, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $263,000.

Gary Enmark to Christopher W. Tompkins, lot 66, The Retreat, Jan. 12, $262,000.

Jackie Ray Atkinson to William Denver Compton, lot 5, Smugglers Beach, Union Hall District, Jan. 14, $250,000.

Joe Vaccaro to Deborah Moorehead, 0.733 acre, Union Hall District, Jan. 19, $245,000.

Suzanne Dorothy Barron to Ashley Jean Dye, 0.869 acre, Jan. 29, $243,500.

Travis Cole to Bobby L. Seay, 1 acre, Blackwater District, Jan. 27, $240,000.

Scott E. Gellner to Richard M. Cocrane, lot 21, Stripers Landing, Gills Creek District, Jan. 6, $232,500.

James W. Carneal to John F. Hoover, lot 20, Bluewater Bay, Jan. 11, $230,000.

Bishop Townhomes Inc. to R. Fralin Construction Inc., lots, The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, Jan. 29, $228,000.

James D. Brice to David E. Rotentizer, 0.80 acre, Gills Creek District, Jan. 6, $215,000.

Donald E. Worley Jr. to Freda Gray Horn, 68.5 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 28, $215,000.

Paula A. Adams to Catherine Whitney Grandelli, 0.862 acre, Jan. 28, $205,000.

Gail Lilly Compton to Jonathan Glenn Scott, lot 48, Contentment Island, Jan. 29, $205,000.

Beverly Anne Woolley to Douglas Forshey, lot 4, Saunders Cove, Jan. 13, $200,000.

Ginger Investments LLC to Chad L. Vaught, tract 4, Lakewatch Plantation, Jan. 6, $200,000.

Wileina F. Chaney to Brandon James Fisher, 1.560 acres and 0.540 acre, Blackwater District, Jan. 4, $197,700.

Stephanie Hatfield to Austin G. Simmons, tract 2, Loblolly Estates, Blackwater District, Jan. 28, $193,000.

John Defrees Gruver Jr. to Andrew Freeland, 2.10 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 29, $190,000.

Anthony T. Woods to Tyler M. Gordon, lot 8, Mountain View Estates, Jan. 27, $181,950.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Hau Xuan Mai, lot 94, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 19, $179,900.

Jerry W. Graham, trustee, to D&D Land Holdings LLC, lot 3, Serenity Point, Jan. 6, $175,000.

Katharine E. Davis to Robert T. Hage, lot 62, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, $171,500.

Katherine Real Baker, trustee, to Shawn N. Williams, lot 5, Emerald Bay Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $170,000.

Todd Alan Boone to Tillman Ray Morris, parcel, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $168,000.

Timothy W.A. Dailey to Nicholas Bergman-Florio, lot 19, Park View Drive, Boone District, Jan. 25, $165,000.

Frances Worley Hodges to David K. Prillaman, tracts, Jan. 11, $165,000.

Corey J. Gaylor to Justin A. Davis, 1.102 acres, Jan. 19, $159,900.

CMH Homes Inc. to Jeffrey J. Tice, 1 acre, Gills Creek District, Jan. 19, $153,953.56.

L. Benton Wray Jr. to Blair Russell Willard, 37.215 acres, Jan. 22, $145,000.

Rhoda J. Barton to Robert Rosenberger, lot 8, Meadow Ridge Estates, Jan. 27, $135,000.

Andrew C. Duffey to Yvette Hancock, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 25, $124,000.

Noel T. Arrington to Millard Kent Walton, parcel, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 25, $122,000.

Michael J. Grimm to Mikim Group Inc., lot 12, Hilltop Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, $118,500.

Lisa G. White to James Cahill, 13.125 acres, Snow Creek District, Jan. 4, $115,000.

Roy Enslow to Toby Deal, lot 9, Admirals Landing, Union Hall District, Jan. 28, $115,000.

Barbara J. Downey to Gerald Joseph Warchol, parcels 1 and 2, Blackwater District, Jan. 22, $114,900.

Dexter M. Darnell to Chad William Darnell, lot 2, Redwood Estates Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 29, $111,900.

Samuel S. Funkhouser to George Michael Hernandez, 1.637 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 28, $109,000.

Bank of Botetourt to Stephen W. Elam, lot 8, Lakewatch Plantation, Gills Creek District, Jan. 15, $108,000.

W.B. Divers Jr. to Roberta Penkava, 37.760 acres, Boone District, Jan. 29, $101,952.

Elizabeth Ann Hodges to Donald P. Swanson, 5.081 acres and 0.80 acre, Snow Creek District, Jan. 14, $100,000.

Betty Joanne Gill to Glynn Lee Dudley Jr., interest in 9.5 acres, Jan. 14, $85,000.

Richard E. Hatcher Jr. to CMH Homes Inc., 27.218 acres, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $79,500.

Timothy D. Bussey to Gail L. Arrington, lots 23-28, Montview Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 21, $76,000.

Wilmington Trust NA to Miguel A. Martinez, parcel, Jan. 27, $60,149.30.

Roger T. Hopkins III to Ronald D. Fulwider Jr., 52 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 7, $58,500.

Ronald C. Evans Estate to William Alan Winkler, tract 4, Blackwater Bend Subdivision, Jan. 4, $57,000.

Gregory Mastin Williams to Melanie Marie Stadler, tract 17, Thompsons Ridge, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 28, $55,000.

Edward T. Whyte to Paul D. Martin, lot 5, Highland Lake Subdivision, Union Hall District, Jan. 7, $49,000.

Lloyd J. Bridges Jr. to Rodney O. Hernandez, 5.908 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 5, $37,475.

Tara Rader Venning to Richard D. Bowers, lot 4, Morningwood Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 21, $35,900.

Shari M. Bower to Timothy Todd Brown, lot 13, Cayman Forest Subdivision, Union Hall District, Jan. 4, $25,000.

Larry E. Fuda to End of the Edge LLC, lot 16, Cahas Retreat, Blackwater District, Jan. 14, $20,000.

Hasemann Properties Inc. to Paul Ubina Pagulayan, 7.253 acres, Jan. 6, $18,700.

Betty Joanne Gill to Glynn Lee Dudley Jr., interest in 12.61 acres, Jan. 14, $17,000.

Alma Wade Twine to Christopher A. Green, 9.670 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 25, $15,000.

Betty Joanne Gill to Glynn Lee Dudley Jr., interest in 0.35 acre and 0.42 acre, Jan. 14, $13,333.33.

Gary Dean Young to Coves Land Holdings LLC, 3.027 acres, Commodore Cape, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $12,000.

Eric H. Ferguson to Glynn L. Dudley Jr., 5.010 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 20, $9,000.

William A. Aden to G. William Gearhart Jr., lot 413, The Water’s Edge, Jan. 29, $5,000.

A&C CF Properties LLC to Justin L. Helms, lot 20, Blackwater Shores, Union Hall District, Jan. 25.

