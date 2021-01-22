The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Andrew C. Keen to Todd A. Funk, lot 18, Idlewood Shores, Dec. 30, $515,000.
Charles E. Irvine to Dale W. Robey, unit 103, Bridgewater Pointe, Dec. 17, $469,500.
James O. Icenhour Jr., trustee, to Donovan Wise Driver, lot 18, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Dec. 7, $445,000.
Nicholas J. Landes to Jeffrey Hickman, lot 62, Lynville-on-the-Lake, Dec. 4, $395,000.
Irma A. Keenan, trustee, to Lavern C. Combs, 4.77 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 7, $370,000.
Lester Lee Labrie Jr. to Willie R. Newkirk Sr., 1.734 acres, Boone District, Dec. 29, $253,000.
Holly M. Larue to Jacob D. Spencer, 5.460 acres, Snow Creek District, Dec. 22, $250,000.
Kondaur Capital Corporation, trustee, to Aaron D. Wenger, tract 5, Otter Creek Farm, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 28, $250,000.
Kandice M. Justine to Brian R. Perry, lot 2, Bluewater Bay, Dec. 17, $210,000.
Kondaur Capital Corporation, trustee, to Nicolas E. Jenkins, lot 16, Deerpath Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Dec. 21, $195,790.
Shawn M. Keeling to Joyce A. Bleiweiss, lot 18, Park View Drive, Dec. 15, $179,950.
Daina Lee Kubasak to Paul Ryan Smith, tract 11, Cardinal Ridge Estates Subdivision, Blackwater District, Dec. 8, $169,500.
Isaacs Lodge #29 A.F. & A.M. to Callaway USA LLC, 1 parcel, Town of Boones Mill, Dec. 3, $80,000.
Ironman Properties LLC to E. Thomas Conley, lot 9, Ridgewood Shores, Dec. 4, $56,900.
JHW Development Inc. to Bradley C. Patton, 5.750 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 30, $34,500.
J. Clark Jamison Jr. to Bradley C. Patton, 2.250 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 30, $30,000.
Eleanor Marie Ingram to Daron Henry Regan, 13.437 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 3, $27,000.