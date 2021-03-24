 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Janet R. Altizer to Austin Taylor Kenny, 4.10 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 11, $186,400.

Thomas L. James to Coy Douglas Cooper, lots 35-44, Bowles Subdivision, Feb. 26, $185,000.

Steven Randall Dillon to Coree Weaver Riddle, lot 2, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 16, $181,000.

Tamey L. Conner to Emily S. Bowman, 4.927 acres, Feb. 8, $174,000.

Tony R. Arrington Jr. to Rylee Paige Mitchell, 0.815 acre, Blackwater District, Feb. 12, $159,950.

Shirley B. Bennett to Randy Wayne Shelton, lot 5 and parcels, Franklin Heights, Feb. 12, $154,950.

Eric Binkowski to Joseph Dean Wood, tract 16, Forest Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Feb. 5, $146,000.

Ronnie H. Doss to Ramona W. Simpson, 1.646 acres, Boone District, Feb. 3, $140,500.

Lyndsey Maegan Altice to Kennard Randall Altice Jr., interest in 5 acres, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 22, $120,000.

Stephen Scott Craghead to Kelly R. Alderman, 0.2518 acre, Blue Hills Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 24, $120,000.

Michael Eugene Craighead to Patrick K. Price, 0.552 acre, Gills Creek District, Feb. 22, $100,000.

Bradie Joe Anderson to Brittany Peters, 5 acres, Snow Creek District, Feb. 22, $91,500.

FRV Realty LLC to Roberto Rios, 32.32 acres, Feb. 1, $87,500.

W.B. Divers Jr. to Mark Steven Fiedler, 10.301 acres, Boone District, Feb. 8, $80,000.

Joey J. Hodges Jr. to Franz M. Wertz, parcel, Feb. 24, $70,000.

Cheta S. Holsclaw to Darrell L. Hunley, 0.5 acre, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 26, $60,000.

Dora Boone Austin to J&W Global LLC, 4.386 acres, Feb. 5, $50,000.

Pamela M. Bland to Louis W. Patrick, 1.742 acres, Boone District, Feb. 10, $42,000.

Altadonna Enterprises LLC to Christopher A. Green, 1.15 acres, Feb. 3, $16,000.

Gideon C. Huddle to Michael G. Myers, lot 1A, Lake Park Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 11, $16,000.

Coy W. Cooper to Carlos D. Brown Jr., 0.804 acre, Boone District, Feb. 17, $14,000.

Brent A. Austin to J&W Global LLC, parcel, Feb. 5, $10,000.

