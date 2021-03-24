The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Janet R. Altizer to Austin Taylor Kenny, 4.10 acres, Gills Creek District, Feb. 11, $186,400.
Thomas L. James to Coy Douglas Cooper, lots 35-44, Bowles Subdivision, Feb. 26, $185,000.
Steven Randall Dillon to Coree Weaver Riddle, lot 2, Beverly Hills Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 16, $181,000.
Tamey L. Conner to Emily S. Bowman, 4.927 acres, Feb. 8, $174,000.
Tony R. Arrington Jr. to Rylee Paige Mitchell, 0.815 acre, Blackwater District, Feb. 12, $159,950.
Shirley B. Bennett to Randy Wayne Shelton, lot 5 and parcels, Franklin Heights, Feb. 12, $154,950.
Eric Binkowski to Joseph Dean Wood, tract 16, Forest Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Feb. 5, $146,000.
Ronnie H. Doss to Ramona W. Simpson, 1.646 acres, Boone District, Feb. 3, $140,500.
Lyndsey Maegan Altice to Kennard Randall Altice Jr., interest in 5 acres, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 22, $120,000.
Stephen Scott Craghead to Kelly R. Alderman, 0.2518 acre, Blue Hills Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Feb. 24, $120,000.
Michael Eugene Craighead to Patrick K. Price, 0.552 acre, Gills Creek District, Feb. 22, $100,000.
Bradie Joe Anderson to Brittany Peters, 5 acres, Snow Creek District, Feb. 22, $91,500.
FRV Realty LLC to Roberto Rios, 32.32 acres, Feb. 1, $87,500.
W.B. Divers Jr. to Mark Steven Fiedler, 10.301 acres, Boone District, Feb. 8, $80,000.
Joey J. Hodges Jr. to Franz M. Wertz, parcel, Feb. 24, $70,000.
Cheta S. Holsclaw to Darrell L. Hunley, 0.5 acre, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 26, $60,000.
Dora Boone Austin to J&W Global LLC, 4.386 acres, Feb. 5, $50,000.
Pamela M. Bland to Louis W. Patrick, 1.742 acres, Boone District, Feb. 10, $42,000.
Altadonna Enterprises LLC to Christopher A. Green, 1.15 acres, Feb. 3, $16,000.
Gideon C. Huddle to Michael G. Myers, lot 1A, Lake Park Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 11, $16,000.
Coy W. Cooper to Carlos D. Brown Jr., 0.804 acre, Boone District, Feb. 17, $14,000.
Brent A. Austin to J&W Global LLC, parcel, Feb. 5, $10,000.