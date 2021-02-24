 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Land and home transfers
0 comments

Land and home transfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

William N. Roethlisberger to Charlotte C. Tincher, revised lot 9, November Hill Subdivision, Jan. 13, $699,999.

Frank J. Rich to Clayton H. Dethlefsen, 20.327 acres, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $645,000.

Tam Tran to Mayhue Properties LLC, lots 3-7, Menefee Heights, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 21, $640,000.

Brian Pitterle to Dewayne K. Lamb, lot 26, Southwind Key, Jan. 15, $585,000.

Riley D. Shands to Constance G. Lewis, lot 22, Highland Shores, Jan. 27, $525,000.

James T. Pratt to Cameron D. Goad, lot 31, The Reserve at Westlake, Jan. 25, $489,000.

Timothy J. Toohig to James Henry Sell, lot 5, Pagan Isle, Jan. 15, $470,000.

Edlon R. Strike to Jeffrey Neil Moses, 27.050 acres, Boone District, Jan. 27, $415,000.

Reginald Hubert Quinn to Phillip John Mostyn II, lot 13, Quinns Estates, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 8, $373,000.

Shelton Properties Inc. to Franklin Land Lease LLC, 2.083 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 15, $346,500.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Theodore J. Pearson III, lot 73, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $324,900.

James C. Shively III to Mark Cassarino, unit 65, Waterfront, Jan. 5, $320,000.

Bruce A. Sheriff to Thomas G. Wittenauer, lot 34, Indian Pointe, Jan. 5, $315,000.

David A. Peters Jr. to Shanelle N. Snyder, lot 1, Spring Chase, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $309,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to William M. Reed, lot 71, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $299,900.

Shady Oak LLC to Ciara T. Hicks, lot 3, Shady Oaks, Union Hall District, Jan. 19, $297,000.

Jay V. Smith to Michael S. Smith, new lot D, Highland Lake, Jan. 14, $285,000.

Philip C. Pignatella III to Teresa Lee Shell, 3.182 acres, Jan. 29, $276,000.

Martha L. Saxton to Jakob Raven, 104 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 27, $200,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Shannon Rebecca Cantrill, lot 96, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $199,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Matthew B. Konopa, lot 95, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $189,900.

Erna L. Simkins to James E. Wright, 2.220 acres, Boone District, Jan. 26, $153,950.

John F. Price III to Jeanetta A. Bailey, lots 41-43, Blue Hills Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 12, $130,000.

Brandon M. Robertson to Bradford E. Sowards, unit D-6, Fairway Bay, Jan. 22, $124,900.

James Russell Seneff to Debbie C. Sayers, lot 34, Lakewatch Plantation, Jan. 25, $120,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Jason Michael Chesky, lot 81, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 8, $119,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Tasawur Shaheen, lots 57 and 59, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 5, $119,800.

Nancy Revercomb, trustee, to James A. Hartley, 24.787 acres, Jan. 5, $118,000.

Matthew G. Rogan to Antoine D. Klutz, unit 507, Stripers Landing, Jan. 29, $90,000.

Edward R. Peckham Jr. to William Keegan, lot 10, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $80,000.

Diane Parcell Reynolds to Richard Hopkins, 24.5 acres, Snow Creek District, Jan. 21, $75,000.

Shawn D. Safford to John Mirra, trustee, 20.453 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 19, $67,500.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Jeffrey Steven Willson, lot 76, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 13, $64,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Clarence T. Jefferson Jr., lot 55, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 13, $49,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Jeffrey Warren Smith, lot 54, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $49,900.

Tommy M. Scarborough to William R. Scarborough, 19.155 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 7, $47,887.50.

Joe Rutter to Rodney W. Wright, 1 acre, 2 acres and 2.538 acres, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $40,000.

Robert Michael Smith to Robert Owen Myers, parcel, Jan. 26, $29,000.

Walter P. Trotter to Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, parcel, Jan. 20, $6,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stevie Wonder Says He Is Moving To Ghana

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics