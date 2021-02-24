The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
William N. Roethlisberger to Charlotte C. Tincher, revised lot 9, November Hill Subdivision, Jan. 13, $699,999.
Frank J. Rich to Clayton H. Dethlefsen, 20.327 acres, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $645,000.
Tam Tran to Mayhue Properties LLC, lots 3-7, Menefee Heights, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 21, $640,000.
Brian Pitterle to Dewayne K. Lamb, lot 26, Southwind Key, Jan. 15, $585,000.
Riley D. Shands to Constance G. Lewis, lot 22, Highland Shores, Jan. 27, $525,000.
James T. Pratt to Cameron D. Goad, lot 31, The Reserve at Westlake, Jan. 25, $489,000.
Timothy J. Toohig to James Henry Sell, lot 5, Pagan Isle, Jan. 15, $470,000.
Edlon R. Strike to Jeffrey Neil Moses, 27.050 acres, Boone District, Jan. 27, $415,000.
Reginald Hubert Quinn to Phillip John Mostyn II, lot 13, Quinns Estates, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 8, $373,000.
Shelton Properties Inc. to Franklin Land Lease LLC, 2.083 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 15, $346,500.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Theodore J. Pearson III, lot 73, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $324,900.
James C. Shively III to Mark Cassarino, unit 65, Waterfront, Jan. 5, $320,000.
Bruce A. Sheriff to Thomas G. Wittenauer, lot 34, Indian Pointe, Jan. 5, $315,000.
David A. Peters Jr. to Shanelle N. Snyder, lot 1, Spring Chase, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $309,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to William M. Reed, lot 71, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $299,900.
Shady Oak LLC to Ciara T. Hicks, lot 3, Shady Oaks, Union Hall District, Jan. 19, $297,000.
Jay V. Smith to Michael S. Smith, new lot D, Highland Lake, Jan. 14, $285,000.
Philip C. Pignatella III to Teresa Lee Shell, 3.182 acres, Jan. 29, $276,000.
Martha L. Saxton to Jakob Raven, 104 acres, Blackwater District, Jan. 27, $200,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Shannon Rebecca Cantrill, lot 96, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $199,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Matthew B. Konopa, lot 95, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $189,900.
Erna L. Simkins to James E. Wright, 2.220 acres, Boone District, Jan. 26, $153,950.
John F. Price III to Jeanetta A. Bailey, lots 41-43, Blue Hills Subdivision, Town of Rocky Mount, Jan. 12, $130,000.
Brandon M. Robertson to Bradford E. Sowards, unit D-6, Fairway Bay, Jan. 22, $124,900.
James Russell Seneff to Debbie C. Sayers, lot 34, Lakewatch Plantation, Jan. 25, $120,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Jason Michael Chesky, lot 81, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 8, $119,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Tasawur Shaheen, lots 57 and 59, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 5, $119,800.
Nancy Revercomb, trustee, to James A. Hartley, 24.787 acres, Jan. 5, $118,000.
Matthew G. Rogan to Antoine D. Klutz, unit 507, Stripers Landing, Jan. 29, $90,000.
Edward R. Peckham Jr. to William Keegan, lot 10, Highland Lake, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $80,000.
Diane Parcell Reynolds to Richard Hopkins, 24.5 acres, Snow Creek District, Jan. 21, $75,000.
Shawn D. Safford to John Mirra, trustee, 20.453 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 19, $67,500.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Jeffrey Steven Willson, lot 76, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 13, $64,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Clarence T. Jefferson Jr., lot 55, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 13, $49,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Jeffrey Warren Smith, lot 54, Lakeside Farms, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $49,900.
Tommy M. Scarborough to William R. Scarborough, 19.155 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 7, $47,887.50.
Joe Rutter to Rodney W. Wright, 1 acre, 2 acres and 2.538 acres, Union Hall District, Jan. 25, $40,000.
Robert Michael Smith to Robert Owen Myers, parcel, Jan. 26, $29,000.
Walter P. Trotter to Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County, parcel, Jan. 20, $6,000.