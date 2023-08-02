BEDFORD — The Bedford Town Council voted July 25 to approve the release of a restrictive covenant that allows roughly an acre owned by the National D-Day Memorial to be developed in the town’s first “business-class” hotel.

Town officials in mid-June announced an agreement was reached with a developer, DDay Omstay LLC, to bring a well-known brand of hotel to the town on Burks Hill Road near the memorial, Bedford Area Welcome Center and U.S. 460 interchange. Town Manager Bart Warner said Tuesday the final land transfer to consolidate the property and easements for the Burks Hill Road hotel project is about to close.

The former City of Bedford, now the Town of Bedford following a 2013 reversion, conveyed the land to the D-Day Memorial with a covenant it would only be used for the purpose of the memorial. Since its June 2001 opening the memorial has served to honor the legacy of the Normandy invasion and those who fought and died there, including more than 30 local soldiers known worldwide as “The Bedford Boys.”

In exchange for economic development incentives, DDay Omstay, LLC, will maintain the chosen hotel brand, which will include at least 85 hotel rooms and a 100-person meeting room, according to a June 14 news release from the town. The incentive package includes a portion of transient occupancy tax rebates and partial real property tax rebates at a declining rate over several years, town officials have said.

“The meeting space is a key component of the project that filled a gap in needed gathering space in the town,” Mary Zirkle, the town’s director of planning and community development, said in the news release. “This asset opens up Bedford as a destination for multi-day corporate events, receptions and parties located in a safe, small-town environment adjacent to attractions like D-Day, the Peaks of Otter and Smith Mountain Lake.”