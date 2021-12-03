Learning to be thankful for someone else's blessing

This time of year we rightfully focus on being thankful. We take account of all the blessings the Lord has given us. I would like to give you a different challenge of thanksgiving. Be thankful for the blessing someone else has received. This requires we step outside of ourselves.

Jesus told a story in Luke 15 we refer to as, “The Parable of the Prodigal Son.” Most of the attention usually focus’ ona the younger son being reconciled to his dad. The issues with the older son are often ignored or received little attention. Beginning with verse 25 the story’s plot turns to the older son. He comes in from the field and hears the party in the house. He inquires as to the nature of the party and learns that his dad has thrown the party to celebrate his younger brother returning home from a life of rebellion. The older son is not happy. He refuses to go in. The father comes out of the house and begs the older son to come in. Consumed with jealousy and rage he pushes back on the father’s request. He is angry about the blessing his younger brother is receiving. He feels he should be receiving the party and the blessing that goes with it.