Learning to be thankful for someone else's blessing

This time of year we rightfully focus on being thankful. We take account of all the blessings the Lord has given us. I would like to give you a different challenge of thanksgiving. Be thankful for the blessing someone else has received. This requires we step outside of ourselves.
Jesus told a story in Luke 15 we refer to as, “The Parable of the Prodigal Son.” Most of the attention usually focus’ ona the younger son being reconciled to his dad. The issues with the older son are often ignored or received little attention. Beginning with verse 25 the story’s plot turns to the older son. He comes in from the field and hears the party in the house. He inquires as to the nature of the party and learns that his dad has thrown the party to celebrate his younger brother returning home from a life of rebellion. The older son is not happy. He refuses to go in. The father comes out of the house and begs the older son to come in. Consumed with jealousy and rage he pushes back on the father’s request. He is angry about the blessing his younger brother is receiving. He feels he should be receiving the party and the blessing that goes with it.
Thanksgiving offers us an opportunity we may not recognize. It is the opportunity to be thankful for someone else’s blessing. Often their blessing may be one we felt we deserved. The blessing may be the promotion we thought we had earned and someone else got instead. It may be the recognition they received on a project that we put as much time into as they if not more. It may be the job we wanted and someone else got. The challenge can come in many forms. Often much sibling rivalry is due to jealousy similar to what occurs in this story. The older brother could not see his way to be thankful for anything good that was happening to his brother. He missed the opportunity to be thankful for the miracle that was happening just a few feet away from him. Jealousy will do that. Find a way to be thankful for someone else’s blessing especially if it is a relative or close friend. We risk fracturing the relationship when we focus on the jealousy and not the blessing.
There is great power in being thankful for another’s blessing. Had the older brother chosen to go into the house and embraced his younger brother he would have blessed everyone in the community. He would have blessed his brother. He would have blessed everyone at the party who were probably close friends and family. He would have blessed the community as they heard of his action and attitude. He would have blessed himself for choosing this positive action. Most of all he would have blessed his dad. Image what it would have meant to the dad to see his two sons hugging each other and coming together as family. Instead the story closes with the dad standing in the yard of the home begging his older son to come in and join the party. There is power in our decision to bless others. Especially when we bless them for a blessing they have received we wanted. May I encourage you this thanksgiving to be thankful for other’s blessings and to bless others.
May you know God’s blessing this Thanksgiving!