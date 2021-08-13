Learning to sing a new song

The Lord will from time to time will for us to “sing a new song”. This idea of “singing a new song” is a new way to serve Him. It involves a new and different way for the time and energy of our lives to be expressed. This new song will often come during times of transition in our lives. Times of transition can be difficult. Sometimes transitions are expected such as when a child goes off to college. Transitions can be sudden and totally unexpected. These transitions can be in family, job, and community literally anywhere in our lives. However they come transitions are often times of a “new song” having to be sung in our lives. If we refuse to sing a new song we will be miserable stuck in the past with an old song that is going nowhere fast. Many people are frustrated because they refuse to learn a new song.

It is a new song in that we have to learn new lyrics and often a new tune. We have to do something in a way we have never done it and maybe even engage in something we have not done before. This can be more challenging the older we get because we get real comfortable with the song we have been singing. We do not want to invest the effort that is required to “sing a new song”. We do not want to have to learn something new. We may also feel like people such appreciate the “song” we have been singing. They such not expect anything different especially if it requires so much of us. However, singing a new song can refresh life and give us a new vision. When the Lord directs us to a new place, or a new work, or a new way of doing things it means life still has exciting new chapters to be written. They just may be written in ways we do not expect.