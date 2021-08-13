Learning to sing a new song

Psalm 96: 1 “ Oh sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD all the earth.”
The Lord will from time to time will for us to “sing a new song”. This idea of “singing a new song” is a new way to serve Him. It involves a new and different way for the time and energy of our lives to be expressed. This new song will often come during times of transition in our lives. Times of transition can be difficult. Sometimes transitions are expected such as when a child goes off to college. Transitions can be sudden and totally unexpected. These transitions can be in family, job, and community literally anywhere in our lives. However they come transitions are often times of a “new song” having to be sung in our lives. If we refuse to sing a new song we will be miserable stuck in the past with an old song that is going nowhere fast. Many people are frustrated because they refuse to learn a new song.
It is a new song in that we have to learn new lyrics and often a new tune. We have to do something in a way we have never done it and maybe even engage in something we have not done before. This can be more challenging the older we get because we get real comfortable with the song we have been singing. We do not want to invest the effort that is required to “sing a new song”. We do not want to have to learn something new. We may also feel like people such appreciate the “song” we have been singing. They such not expect anything different especially if it requires so much of us. However, singing a new song can refresh life and give us a new vision. When the Lord directs us to a new place, or a new work, or a new way of doing things it means life still has exciting new chapters to be written. They just may be written in ways we do not expect.
The idea of a “new song” means as with any song it will have life, meaning, and energy. Part of a new direction is the new melody, which brings change to life. This “new song” will most likely be scary to “sing” at first. It may be hard to learn. But stay at it. It is worth it. Learning it will enable us to impact the lives of people for good in ways we could never have imagined. The “new song” will take us from our “comfort zone” to the “discovery zone”.
The focus of the song is the Lord. Psalm 96 instructs us to “sing to the LORD”. The focus and cause of this song is not us. We are ultimately singing this song for the Lord not self or even others. Keeping the focus on the Lord will keep us positive and enable us to discern the new impact our lives are making. If the Lord is giving you “a new song” it is for a reason. He will show us the reason in time. Just “sing the new song” and expect fulfilling experiences to begin to happen. May God bless as you “sing the new song” he has for you.