Lee M. Waid school honors
Lee M. Waid Elementary School recently announced that the following students are either on the Principal's List or A/B Honor Roll for the first nine weeks of school.

Fifth grade Principal's List:

Caitlyn Altice, Madison Dooley, Bentley Gibson, Katielynn Jones, Cooper McPherson, Joshua Patterson, Liam Pinto, Izaiah Preston, Daniel Santiago, Matthew Simms, Chloe Thomas

Fourth grade Principal's List: 

Riley Brengel, MiKayla Campbell, Tyrone Chavers, Ruby Davis, Khalil Deskins, Jagger Hunt, Kylie Jeffers, Harley Jones, Sutton Lang, Katelyn Shively, Ayden Witcher

Third grade Principal's List: 

Austin Fletcher, Silas Gibson, Aynzlee Gray, Aidan Rumberg

Second grade Principal's List: 

Jace Arrington, Waverly Clements, Landry Foutz, Willa Fuller, Annalee Jones, Izabella McCarty, Kandice Reynolds, Jax Thomas, Samantha Walinski

Fifth grade Honor Roll: 

Lakyhis Belcher, Nkyiah Belcher, Spencer Drumheller, Dakota Farrell, Julia Flint, William Garcia-Rivas, Landynn Gray, Brayden Hudson, Anthony Jordan, Trinity Manies, Devin Oliveira, Clyde Perdue, Jennilyn Phillippe, Nebraska Santos-Delgado, Kenneth Shields, Gavin Stump, Delinda Sweeney, Amajahni Witcher

Fourth grade Honor Roll: 

Kobe Berger, Xavier Blake, Chyanne Cooper, Zuriel Delgado-Salinas, Connor D’Heron, Sophia Flint, Kaillee Gabriel-Pichardo, Bralani Johnson, Scott Lloyd, Ashlyn O’Berry, Neymar Ochoa-Diaz, Kenley Pinto, Kynadee Shields, Ryan Shilling, Trey Trotter, Precious Williams, Kaidence Wood, Logan Woods

Third grade Honor Roll: 

Prince Cummings, Tyler Fellows, Abigail Hannula, James Hargenrader, Skyler Harman, Lillian Hodges, Evelyn Hudson, Nassir Maliki, Mackenzie Marts, Brianna Mulai, Kaidyn Roman, Heidi Tate, Christian Trotter

Second grade Honor Roll: 

Leonardo Delgado, James Divers, Guile Freitas, Samantha Gill, Brooklyn Hollingsworth, Aniyah Hughes, Madison Hundley, Landyn Perkins, Zayde Reynolds, Micah Scott, Dylan Solis-Macias, Jennifer Torres-Castaneda, RubyLou Turman, Temperance Walinski, Adler Wickstrum, Ronan Wooldridge, Harmoni Ziegler

