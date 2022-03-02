Library calendar

Franklin County Public Library

(355 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount)

Book sales will take place on March 10 from 3-6:30 p.m., March 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and March 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Genealogy Friends meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m.

Teen Advisory Committee meetings will take place on March 1 and 15 from 5-6 p.m. Planning for upcoming teen programs and projects will take place. New members are welcome.

Alone Together Club meetings will take place on March 8 and 22 from 4-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. The meetings allow children to drop by the library to study, write, enjoy crafts, share and listen to music or use the gaming devices for tournaments. The March 8 meeting will include arguments about seemingly random topics that will be presented through PowerPoint sides.

Infinity Cubes will be on March 24 from 6-6:45 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Participants will make a paper infinity cube to use as a fidget toy. Space is limited. Registration is required by March 22 by calling 483-3098, option 1.

Future Librarians’ Book Club will meet on March 29 from 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-17 will read books of their choice and gather to review them. They will try to convince someone to read a book they never would have otherwise.

Toddler Time takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Story Time takes place every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Westlake branch

(84 Westlake Road, #109, Hardy)

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sessions will be available by appointment until April 13. The free tax preparation assistance will be offered with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (540)627-6747.

Leprechaun gnome crafting will be on March 15 from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-12. Space is limited. Registration is required by March 10 by calling 483-3098, option 2.

DMV Connect will be on March 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The DMV’s mobile unit appointment policies can be found at dmvnow.com.

Story Time takes place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.