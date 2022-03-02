 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Library calendar

  • 0

Franklin County Public Library

(355 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount)

Book sales will take place on March 10 from 3-6:30 p.m., March 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and March 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Genealogy Friends meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m.

Teen Advisory Committee meetings will take place on March 1 and 15 from 5-6 p.m. Planning for upcoming teen programs and projects will take place. New members are welcome.

Alone Together Club meetings will take place on March 8 and 22 from 4-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. The meetings allow children to drop by the library to study, write, enjoy crafts, share and listen to music or use the gaming devices for tournaments. The March 8 meeting will include arguments about seemingly random topics that will be presented through PowerPoint sides.

Infinity Cubes will be on March 24 from 6-6:45 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Participants will make a paper infinity cube to use as a fidget toy. Space is limited. Registration is required by March 22 by calling 483-3098, option 1.

People are also reading…

Future Librarians’ Book Club will meet on March 29 from 4-6 p.m. Ages 12-17 will read books of their choice and gather to review them. They will try to convince someone to read a book they never would have otherwise.

Toddler Time takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Story Time takes place every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Westlake branch

(84 Westlake Road, #109, Hardy)

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sessions will be available by appointment until April 13. The free tax preparation assistance will be offered with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (540)627-6747.

Leprechaun gnome crafting will be on March 15 from 6-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-12. Space is limited. Registration is required by March 10 by calling 483-3098, option 2.

DMV Connect will be on March 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The DMV’s mobile unit appointment policies can be found at dmvnow.com.

Story Time takes place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia's 'Road to Freedom' tour wins global award

Virginia's 'Road to Freedom' tour wins global award

Sites on the Road to Freedom stretch from Alexandria to Abingdon and mark where slaves, soldiers, educators, politicians and others staged rebellions, fought for freedom, educated their children, were born and were buried. It includes Western Virginia stops in Christiansburg, Radford and Burnt Chimney.

Proposal by The Coves put on hold

Proposal by The Coves put on hold

An effort to expand concerts and modify lots at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake was stalled on Feb. 15 by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Our weapon is our truth': Zelenskiy vows to fight on in Kyiv