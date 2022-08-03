Library events

The Franklin County Public Library will be holding the following events over the next couple of months.

Rocky MountGenealogy Friends will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 3. Family history researchers of all levels will share research tips and tricks

Friends of the Library will hold book sales from 3-6:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13. Browse and buy hours are also on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. Bargain-priced books for readers of all ages will be available. August back to school specials will be for preschoolers through middle schoolers, young adults and teaching materials in various subjects.

Teen Tuesday: ASL Together will be from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 16 for ages 12-17. Participants will learn how to make animal hand signs and watch videos on “silent.”

Teen Tuesday: Podcasting will be from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 30 for ages 12-17. Planning for the future of the library’s teen podcasting program will take place.

A cookbook blow-out sale will be from 3-6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 12, 13, 14 and 15 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 16. The sale is an annual fundraiser hosted by Friends of the Library.

Medicare 101 will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 15. The no-pitch, just the facts session will be with Harmon & Proutey Financial Group.

A teens-only needle felting basics session will be from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20. A session for those over 18 will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 22. The session will teach participants how to use special barbed needles to compress and join fibers and make a wool pumpkin. All tools and materials will be provided. Preregistration opens Sept. 1. Those interested should call 483-3098, option 1.

WestlakeA DIY friendship bracelets session will be from 5:30-6 p.m. Aug. 23. Participants will select from three ocean-themed patterns: jellyfish, wave or shark tooth. All supplies will be provided. Preregistration by Aug. 19 is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Medicare 101 will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 15. The no-pitch, just the facts session will be with Harmon & Proutey Financial Group.

A needle felting basics session for those 18 and older will be from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Participants will learn how to use special barbed needles to compress and join fibers and make a wool pumpkin. All tools and materials will be provided. Preregistration opens Sept. 1. Those interested should call 483-3098, option 2.