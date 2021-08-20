Library expands teen services with new assistant

When Sampogna, who is originally from Maryland, saw the posting for the position, she felt it would be a good fit for what she wanted to do and aligned well with her experience. Prior to joining the library, she worked as a camp counselor. Her interest in libraries was ignited in part while she was majoring in creative writing at Roanoke College.

Since starting, she has organized a partnership between the library and local school librarians to increase involvement in the Teen Advisory Committee. Teenagers who join the committee will now be eligible to receive school volunteer hours. The committee allows teenagers the opportunity to advise the library about the types of programs and books they are interested in.

She also plans to put her experience working at the college’s radio station to use at the library by helping establish a mobile podcasting studio. Equipment, including microphones, editing software, a computer, a camera for video components and headphones, for the studio has been funded through a grant Sampogna helped secure.

Once the studio is assembled, she will be holding how-to sessions to train teens on how to make podcasts. From there, the plan is to help the teens come up with their own shows. Eventually, all of the podcasts that are produced will be available through a centralized hub that the library will maintain.