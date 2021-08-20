Library expands teen services with new assistant

The Franklin County Library made an investment towards increasing teenager engagement in June when it hired its first-ever library teen assistant.
Olivia Sampogna’s job is to focus on the ways the library can best serve county residents who range in age from 13 to 19.
“I’m excited to help offer all of the things I wanted from libraries when I was a teen,” the 22-year-old said.
Dorothy Anderson, who handles youth services at the library, explained that the position was created with the specific goal of hiring someone who is more knowledgeable about teenage culture than she is, considering she’s 51.
“I’m not a digital native, so Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok are foreign to me,” she said. “Liv has an innate knowledge of all of that stuff that we’re hoping to take advantage of to increase our online presence. We want to reach out to teens who aren’t always able to come into the library.”
Anderson added that she feels there is an assumption among some that libraries are primarily for young children and retirees. She said hiring Sampogna is one of many steps the library is taking to dispel that myth.
Sampogna has set up social media accounts for library use that are specifically geared towards teenagers. On those accounts, she is highlighting books that might be of specific interest to young adults, advertising teen programs and doing various other posts that are targeted at increasing engagement.
When Sampogna, who is originally from Maryland, saw the posting for the position, she felt it would be a good fit for what she wanted to do and aligned well with her experience. Prior to joining the library, she worked as a camp counselor. Her interest in libraries was ignited in part while she was majoring in creative writing at Roanoke College.
Since starting, she has organized a partnership between the library and local school librarians to increase involvement in the Teen Advisory Committee. Teenagers who join the committee will now be eligible to receive school volunteer hours. The committee allows teenagers the opportunity to advise the library about the types of programs and books they are interested in.
She also plans to put her experience working at the college’s radio station to use at the library by helping establish a mobile podcasting studio. Equipment, including microphones, editing software, a computer, a camera for video components and headphones, for the studio has been funded through a grant Sampogna helped secure.
Once the studio is assembled, she will be holding how-to sessions to train teens on how to make podcasts. From there, the plan is to help the teens come up with their own shows. Eventually, all of the podcasts that are produced will be available through a centralized hub that the library will maintain.
“Podcasts are a great format for self-expression, which is something that is important to a lot of teenagers,” she said.
Aside from patron-produced podcasts, the library is planning on creating some podcasts that will feature library staff. Anderson said plans are in place to create book review podcasts and interview podcasts for when guest speakers visit the library.
“Podcasting is going to be a great way we can take our programming outside the library for those teens that aren’t able to come into the library,” Anderson said.
Sampogna’s hiring is part of an overall effort to bring more teenagers into the library, which it started when it opened the teen room several years ago on the second floor. The room features young adult reading materials, magazines of interest to teenagers and spaces for study groups.
Additionally, the library has ordered an Nintendo Switch to replace its current Xbox.
An event is planned at the library on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. to help get teens excited about having an assistant who is focused on their needs. There will be a do-it-yourself fidget toys craft table, video games and snacks.
Christine Arena, who is responsible for programming, marketing and outreach at the library, added that the library wants to play a key role in the community’s reengagement following numerous rounds of lockdowns.
“Libraries today are so conducive to social connection. They’re community hubs. We really want to be able to help people interact with each other again,” she said.