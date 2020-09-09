Local artist brightens up the community

Jennifer Rand has been drawing, painting and doing crafts since she was a child. These days the entrepreneur has been turning her passion into profits. Her artwork can be seen throughout Franklin County in places like the window at Harvester Performance Center, as well as at Buddy’s BBQ, Christian Heritage Academy, in people’s front yards, on their barns and beyond.
The town of Rocky Mount commissioned Rand to paint the window at the Harvester.
Harvester General Manager Gary Jackson, said he found the painting to present a “pretty uplifiting message.”
Town of Rocky Mount Economic Development director Beth Simms, who oversees the Harvester, said “We want our residents and visitors who are driving by to know that The Harvester will be back!”
She added the windows will change every couple of months as the town commissioned her to paint three more windows for the Harvester by January.
“I would like to paint on all the windows downtown,” Rand said.
Simms said she came across Rand’s work on Facebook.
“She does great work and has a great reputation in the community,” Simms added.
Rand grew up in Glade Hill and left the area when she was a teenager. In 2014, her family moved from Massachusetts to Penhook, and last year she, her husband and their four children moved to Snow Creek. In addition to their home, they have a building on their property that houses her studio. One side of the studio displays her work, and the other side serves as classroom space for art instruction.
She described the start of her art endeavors. “I began doing small projects around our house, such as painting murals on my kids’ walls, turning the bathroom into a beach and painting trees on some canvass for my bedroom. Let’s just say that everything that can be painted on most likely is at our house.”
Her motto is, “If you can dream it, I can paint it!”
“My favorite canvas is smiling faces of happy children,” she said. At birthday parties and events she can be found face painting.
While living in Massachusetts, she was contacted by an event coordinator and hired to do face-painting for the New England Patriots. For the last eight years she has worked with the organization at its events utilizing her talents; however, COVID-19 has put a damper on that this year. She said she looks forward to hopefully again working with the Patriots when restrictions lift.
Rand also looks forward to when she can resume teaching barn quilt classes. Before the pandemic, she had numerous classes scheduled. In her true entrepreneurial spirit, she created and began selling barn quilt kits, complete with the plywood, supplies and instructions and delivered them. She said she was busy getting out about 200 kits since COVID-19 struck.
Upholstery is another one of her skills, as is upcycling furniture, which is her favorite medium for art these days.
To view her work, visit her Facebook page Just RANDom Art.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.