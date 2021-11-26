Local author tells a dark tale in latest work

The latest book to be penned by Linda Kay Simmons is not an easy read. She admits it is actually quite dark. It is a “fictionalized memoir.” Fictionalized, because the names have been changed. A memoir because she knew the heroes of the story and they left the details of their lives in her hands.

"People tell me it is a great book, but they must read it then put it down," Simmons said. “It is like a car wreck you drive by and have to look. With the book you can’t help but finish it.”

Her books are mostly set in Roanoke, Franklin County and the surrounding area. She was born in Roanoke and now lives in Franklin County. Most of her novels have a historical theme. “Pissant and Cinderella” tackles the issue of incest and sexual abuse. It is set where it happened, in Ashland, Virginia.

“I knew Pissant and Cinderella as adults,” Simmons explained. "They’re a brother and a sister, and they’re both now deceased. And they told me stories, gave me notes, books and medical records. The older brother, Golden Prince was a narcissistic exploiter of his brother and sister. A full narcissist as was the mother in her eyes Golden Prince could do no wrong. She would see nothing that went on in the house, which was a Civil War house. It served as a Civil War hospital.”