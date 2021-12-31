Local kayaker kicks off another fundraising campaign for CASA

Kayaking and child advocacy may seem like a stretch, but Sue Gallagher has merged her two passions to help hundreds of children in the area. The lake resident has paddled the perimeter of Smith Mountain Lake twice to raise money for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Now she is embarking on a fundraising campaign to pay off the mortgage of the Southern Virginia Advocacy Center, which houses CASA and other services for the region.

“Some of my cases really get to me and that’s why I kayak,” said Gallagher who as volunteered with CASA for 15 years. “I spend a lot of time in my kayak when I have a really tough case also when I just want to have fun. That’s how the two came together.”

Gallagher was 68 when she kayaked the lake for the first time by herself to raise money. That time she raised $40,000.

“Two years later I did it again with another CASA volunteer Jane Marvin,” continued Gallagher. That year the duo's fundraising efforts topped out at $77,000 until an last minute donation helped them to surpass $100,000. Gallagher said an anonymous donor had heard she had a goal of $100,000 and wanted to help her reach that with a $25,000 donation.

Kayaking the lake took three months, kayaking every other day for eight hours a day. During the pandemic people would wait on their docks to see her and Marvin, offering water, snacks, and encouragement as well as donations.

In October Gallagher decided she was going to raise money to pay off the Southern Virginia Advocacy Center’s mortgage which is $350,000. Around the same time, she met the woman who had made the anonymous $25,000 donation, at the home of mutual friend. While thanking her for the donation she mentioned her next fundraising goal.

“I went to get this woman a pinwheel and when I got back, she said, ‘I’m going to start your mortgage fund off with $25,000.’ I was overwhelmed and then she said, ‘no I’m not. I’m going to give you $100,000 in matching funds.’ I could not take this in,” said Gallagher. “And I turned to our friend and said what does this mean.”

It meant a big boost for the mortgage fund. At the time of this writing, they had raised $41,000. The pinwheels Gallagher mentioned are given to donors. A $100 donation gets a pinwheel, larger pinwheels are given to donors of $500 and $1,000 donations garner a large pinwheel and a brick.

“The pinwheels symbolize the child’s ability to get overcome their abuse,” Gallagher said.

“What we want everyone to know is that anyone can make a difference,” said Joyce Moran, executive officer of Southern Virginia Advocacy Center. “Sue takes that to the next level. Her engagement is true and real. She speaks from experience so that carries genuineness. She has kayaked the lake not once but twice because she knows how one person can impact the life of a child for the better because they engage.”

The Burn the Mortgage Campaign ramps up in early January 2022, culminating with a silent and live auction event the last weekend in March at the Pavilion at Black Water Junction. The owner Melba Seneff has donated the venue for the event and her husband Russell has donated his auctioneering services, Gallagher said. The couple has also donated a stay at the cabin on the premises as an auction item. Gallagher is seeking other items for auction as well.

Paying of the mortgage will be one way to help the Southern Virginia Advocacy Center, CASA and its volunteers. CASA volunteers work for the courts to gather information. With a court order they are permitted to review medical records, speak with counselors, school representatives, doctors and investigators. Every time a case goes to court the judge gets a report from a CASA volunteer

“Several judges have told us it is the first thing they read because it encompasses the whole case whereas other reports may just encompass a section of the case,” Gallagher said. “Everything is confidential I can only talk with paid CASA workers about a case. All the information in the report must be what I observe not what I think, just the facts. Then at the end I can write my concerns and what my recommendations are. The judge makes the decision as to what happens to the child."

Paying off the mortgage would free up nearly $3,000 a month to either apply to programs or reduce operating costs of the center.

“We cover Franklin County primarily that’s our foundational area where we do all of our CASA services,” said Moran. “We provide services in Pittsylvania County. We also provide team services for Henry County, Martinsville City and Patrick County. When I say we served 714 people last year that’s not just Franklin County because it doesn’t matter where you live for us, if you’re a child and you’ve been a victim it’s not a land boundary we care about, it’s that every child have the opportunity to be safe, have permanency, and have an education, and health care. That is what’s important to us.”

Anyone interested in making a donation can send a donation to the Southern Virginia Advocacy Center located at 300 S. Main Street in Rocky Mount. Donors should write mortgage fund in the memo section.