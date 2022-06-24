Local man honored by Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers

On Saturday, June 18, the Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers awarded Rocky Mount resident Herbert Jones, 91, and Fork Mountain resident Michael T. Cassell, “Todd,” quilts of valor for their service to the United States. The ceremony was held at Fork Mountain Quilting in Rocky Mount.

A quilt of valor can be awarded to anyone that has served in the Armed Forces and been touched by war. While being touched by war can have very different meanings, the two recipients are both honored combat veterans. Jones was drafted into the Army 5th Regimental Combat Team in 1952, serving on the frontlines in the Korean War on the 38th parallel. Jones was wounded by a hand grenade while on the frontlines where he suffered both a broken arm and leg. His body was filled with shrapnel. He recovered in Japan and then returned to his regiment on the frontlines until the end of the war and his honorable discharge in November 1953. Jones received a Purple Heart, combat infantry badge and Korean infantry citation for his service.

Todd Cassell retired from the Navy after 21 years of dedicated service. Cassell retired as command senior chief on the USS OSCAR AUSTIN in 2009 after serving on numerous ships, submarines and other posts. Cassell served in combat during Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and the global war on terrorism. During his numerous tours of duty, Cassell earned three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, as well as various other personal and unit awards.

The Roanoke Quilts of Valor Stitchers began in October 2021 with Carolyn Zaleski as the leader and are one of more than 500 groups in the United States. The Quilts of Valor organization has awarded more than 212,000 quilts since its start in 2003.