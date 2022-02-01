Local musician sets sights on American Idol

Christian Quesenberry is one step closer to realizing a childhood dream of competing on American Idol.

Quesenberry grew up in Huddleston and for the past year has been performing at area venues as Christian Q. He submitted a video audition to the national television show last fall and is on the list of 70 contestants to watch.

In October 2021, Quesenberry uploaded a video of him singing a John Legend song, “Who did that to you.” The song was part of his performance on the Mango’s stage during the annual Lyrics on the Lake open-mic competition a few years ago.

“Maybe it was 24 hours later, if that, and I got an email from the American Idol producers saying that they loved the video and they’d love for me to schedule a callback audition with some of the producers,” said Quesenberry.

Last year on Nov. 1, he met with five producers of the show via Zoom. “They told me to reserve three to four hours for the interview process and for the whole first hour we just talked about me, just getting my story, who I was, my involvement with music and what made me want to audition for the show,” explained Quesenberry. Then he sang two songs for them, Amy Winehouse's version of "Valerie" and "Ain’t no Sunshine" by Bill Withers.

Quesenberry has not heard back from the producers but in mid-January American Idol came out with a list of 70 contestants and Quesenberry was 13th on that list.

“I honestly don’t know if I am going to be on the show because I haven’t heard from the producers about coming out to do the production,” continued Quesenberry. “I did see my name on the list which is pretty cool.”

Quesenberry’s backstory is dramatic. When he was two, he and his two sisters were adopted and moved from Sacramento, California to Huddleston. In 2016, he traveled to Nashville to audition for The Voice. Out of 5,000 singers he made it to the second round of callbacks, one audition away from the blind auditions and being on television.

“I was really bummed out about that because I just came out of high school. I was ranked first in the state for tenor for honors choir out of all of the seniors in Virginia,” said Quesenberry. “I was coming off a really good high from high school and this really knocked me down and I gave up on music.”

After the audition, he took on a variety of jobs. First he became a certified nursing assistant and worked in the medical field before moving on to be a cook at several restaurants and eventually a painter.

“I was jumping jobs and drinking became a huge addiction in my life,” remembered Quesenberry. “In the midst of all that, I met my fiancé Amy. And that was the biggest turning point in my life. That’s when I was homeless, living out of my van. I was working at Happycoffee. I’d work my shift and then go to the Bedford YMCA, take a shower, and then just hang around Bedford go to sleep in my van behind Happycoffee and get up and do it all again.”

Amy Ellis and her family took in Quesenberry and have helped the couple get on their feet.

“Amy’s family has always been super into music so every morning when I’d wake up her dad would be downstairs playing an instrument,” added Quesenberry. “That was what pushed me be back into music playing with her dad. We played in a bluegrass band with Amy, her dad, sister and Dave Owens.”

Ellis and Quesenberry have formed their own band with other Smith Mountain Lake musicians. Christian Q and The Grove is drummer John Graham, Ellis on bass guitar, Dave Owens and Quesenberry on guitar.

Ellis came up with the band name. “We're all just real hippie like, loose laid-back people,” said Quesenberry when asked about the band name. “90% of the summer, like when we're not out playing shows, we’re down on Dave’s dock hanging out and jamming.”

Quesenberry describes the group as high energy performers drawing from multiple genres of music. The creation of the band is just one of the big milestones Quesenberry has seen in recent months. He and Ellis have a one year old son. In October 2022, the couple will wed. And in September of this year Quesenberry will celebrate three years of sobriety.

“When you're struggling with addiction, you don't even realize how much addiction is squandering your other passions and your desires in life,” said Quesenberry. “I didn’t realize when I was drinking how much it was holding me back and when I quit that it was such a huge weight off my shoulders.”

Now Quesenberry is working with Fainting Goat Studio in Bedford on his first album which will include eight original songs, written by him and Ellis. He hopes to have it out later this year.

And as for American Idol, “It was one of the best childhood memories,” remembered Quesenberry. “My dad would set up a big projector screen in the backyard, he’d cookout and we’d just watch the show. I used to tell him I’m going to do that one day. Whether I make the show or not it was just a really fun experience to be submerged in that aspect of this job.”