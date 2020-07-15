Local NAACP chapter provides answers for the Black community

The Franklin County Chapter of the NAACP organized a meeting in Rocky Mount on July 9 for the Black community get answers on several current issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and minority representation in Franklin County Public Schools.
Walter Lawson, president of the Franklin County NAACP, led the meeting held at the Pigg River Community Center. He discussed many of the concerns the Black community is facing today before introducing local officials in attendance.
“As members of the Black community, we are always concerned with being over policed, over incarcerated and under protected,” Lawson said. “It was witnessed in the televised lynching of George Floyd, the impetus of bringing us here together today.”
Lawson stated his support for local groups connected with Black Lives Matter. He also briefly mentioned how recent effort by the groups to write messages on Angle Bridge were cut short by the Town of Rocky Mount.
“Even though Black lives matter, artwork on the bridge was washed off,” Lawson said.
A crowd of nearly 50 people, consisting mostly of Black community members, attended the afternoon meeting. Many had questions for officials, including Mark Church, superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools, and Nancy Bell, public information officer for the the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont District.
Bell warned that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Franklin County. She said much of the rise is due to people vacationing at areas like Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and bringing the virus back with them. Spread is also due to individuals not wearing masks.
On of the attendees at the meeting questioned the impact of COVID-19 on the Black community. Bell said a majority of the people locally who have tested positive for COVID-19 are white. There also have been outbreaks in the Hispanic community due large family units that often stay together, she added.
While there have been few Black individuals locally confirmed to have COVID-19, Bell said it could be due to the lack of testing in the community.
Church provided an update on plans to reopen Franklin County Public Schools this fall and answered questions on the school’s recent Confederate flag ban, as well as efforts to hire more minority teachers.
“The Confederate flag is not allowed in any form at Franklin County Public Schools or any events,” Church said when asked how the new ban will be policed.
On the issue of minority teachers, Church said it is an ongoing effort by the school system. Schools often reach out to minority applicants and visit Black colleges in the region looking for possible teachers who may want to move to Franklin County.
Near the end of the meeting, Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke chapter of the NAACP, gave an inspirational speech on the current movement across the nation. She listed all the obstacles the Black community faces today and called for people to replace hate and discrimination with love.
“Black children, Black men and women are dying prematurely,” Hale said. “Their deaths are breaking our hearts. Their names mean something. Their Black lives matter.”
