Local nonprofit gives racehorses a second chance at life

The Kentucky Derby is fast approaching. Every year spectators and television viewers alike marvel at the beauty and athleticism of the horses. While these and other racehorses are bred for the track, when they are not successful, they often do not live.

A new Smith Mountain Lake nonprofit is racing to save as many of these beautiful animals as fast as they can. Heather Kourcklas and Huxley Greer received 501-3c status for New Life Center for Thoroughbreds in April 2021. The two purchased the former Shadow Ridge Farm on Va. 122 in Wirtz this past November. It is now home to New Life Equestrian Center and the New Life Center for Thoroughbreds.

While both Kourcklas and Greer had adopted off the track thoroughbreds years before, the center actually took in its first two thoroughbred rescues in December. Wren and Elliott are the lucky ones. According to the New Life Center for Thoroughbreds’ website, the U.S. horse racing industry is a $100 billion-dollar sport that produces approximately 20,000 foals each year. Approximately 10,000 thoroughbreds each year are sent from the racing industry to slaughter in Canada and Mexico.

“Traveler [a thoroughbred adopted by Kourcklas and Greer] was really the start of all this,” said New Life co-founder Heather Kourcklas. “Someone had called Huxley and asked her to take him because he was not in a good place. So, it started with him, but he is not adoptable, he will always be here.”

Kourcklas and Greer met when Kourcklas needed help with one of her horses. Kourcklas started riding at 46. It had been a childhood dream to learn.

“I didn’t realize you can’t just get on a horse and ride,” continued Kourcklas. “It was really rough for a couple of years, and I was ready to throw in the towel, then someone recommended Huxley to me.”

Greer had been riding and around horses most of her life. She is a competitive equestrian and a professional trainer.

“After high school I got to exercise ride at the track,” explained Greer New Life co-founder. “I got to see how the thoroughbreds were raised and what their lives are like.”

That experience and her event riding laid the foundation for the New Life Equestrian Center, the boarding and training side of the business and the New Life Center for Thoroughbreds, the nonprofit rescue. Kourcklas and Greer make a perfect team. As a CPA, Kourcklas brings the business expertise and Greer brings the horse sense.

“People have wonderful ideas about starting a nonprofit but not everyone has the business background to make sure of the right funding and know how to write contracts and grants,” added Kourcklas. “So, bringing that business background with Huxley’s knowledge and experience with thoroughbreds makes us a perfect match.”

Greer finds the rescue horses on social media, sometimes through racetrack workers.

“The first thing we do is give them downtime and let them be a horse for about eight weeks,” explained Greer. “Then we start the retraining process. We start from the beginning. While they have been ridden it is completely different.”

Racehorses use different saddle and reigns and spend 23 hours of their day in the stall.

“It’s all about baby steps letting them out in a very small paddock for an hour because they don’t know what do,” Greer said. “That first eight weeks of downtime is about teaching them how to be comfortable outside. People don’t realize off the track horses really only know how to do one thing, go fast going left. It’s not inherent for them to know how to jump properly or go right.”

“Sometimes people get them off the track and they don’t know what their getting,” added Kourcklas. “They just see a horse with a cheaper price tag, and they get in over their head. So, we also offer training. Because sometimes a horse will get passed around and end up in a kill pen just because someone didn’t know what to do with it.”

During the training process Greer determines if a horse can be rehomed and what the thoroughbred’s next job can be. She adopted and retrained one that excelled in dressage. They can be trail horses or competitive jumpers as well.

New Life is in the process of renovating its stalls with the most up to date comfort systems and repair the fencing on the 90-acre facility. They are planning to build an indoor arena so training can continue in the winter months, and it could also be used for shows and exhibitions.

The Smith Mountain Lake community can help New Life Center for Thoroughbreds by contributing materials such as feed and tack, with non-restricted donations and by sponsoring a horse. The average rehabilitation process takes about five months.

In the future Kourcklas and Greer hope to give back to the community by offering programs where the elderly, veterans or others in need can spend time with the horses. “Horses offer comfort and emotional support that people don’t know or understand,” said Kourcklas.