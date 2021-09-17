Local park ranger battles blazes in Montana

Park ranger Betsy Haynes recently made a trek out west to help fight wildfires last month. She spent more than two weeks assisting firefighters battling multiple blazes in Montana.

Haynes was called to action last month to White Sulphur Springs, taking her away from her position at Booker T. Washington National Monument. Her job was to help in providing information to the public on three fires raging in the area that have burned more than 76,000 acres in the state.

The three fires were named the American Fork Fire, the Woods Creek Fire and the Divide Complex-Balsinger Fire. The American Fore Fire is 76% contained, the Woods Creek Fire is 90% contained and the Divide Complex-Balsinger Fire is 85% contained as of Sept. 9.

The job included writing up reports on the progress of the fire and firefighters and distributing that information to the local public. Haynes also answered phone calls from residents concerned about their property and their cattle.

While the command post was a safe distance from the fires, Haynes said she could still see smoke from the fires in the distance. That smoke and ash even reached where she was located.