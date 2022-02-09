Local students receive book donations

Students at Rocky Mount Elementary School and Lee M. Waid Elementary School have been given books to read, according to QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV).

Lynda Harrill, QCV founder, said, "Working with schools in Franklin County has been very rewarding. They are very grateful, and they know how to express their gratitude. That makes us want to do more, especially during these crazy COVID times."

Eighteen Rocky Mount students received 11 books as the result of a contribution from the Smith Mountain Lake Rotary Club.

Lisa Newell, Rocky Mount Elementary School principal, said, “Every PreK student received 11 books! This program has been so amazing for our students! Our students will now begin kindergarten with a full library at home!”

30 preschoolers at Lee M. Waid received 10 books as a result of a contribution from Sheetz.

Christina Comer, the Lee M. Waid Elementary School librarian, ordered the books that were given to students. Some of the titles she ordered include: "The Grinny Granny Donkey," National Geographic Kids: Honey Bees" and "The Gingerbread Pup and Fox Versus Winter."