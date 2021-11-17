Local team cleans up at SML Chili Festival

The pandemic canceled last year’s cook-off, but in 2019 Lake Haven Trailer Park took Best Showmanship and People’s Choice award. This year they repeated their crowd-pleasing ways and earned first place. The team made up of family members participated in memory of a former team member. “One of our partners died in a tragic accident,” said team captain Janet Cook. “Maegan Hoy was 38, so we all have these four-leaf clover necklaces thinking of her. She was our dancing flamingo.”

Hot Blonde took second place. Cori Oram is a caterer and works for a craft brewer, which is where the name of the chili came from, a beer the craft brewer makes. “We use short ribs and ground chuck. We used a hot blonde beer, which is a jalapeño beer, to give it a jalapeno taste and a little bit of beans.”

Insurance agent Mallori Teegarden brought her team to the lake because it sounded like it would be fun. This was the first time the crew from Lynchburg cooked at the chili festival. Their Louisiana Chili came in third. “I’m from Louisiana. I came up to Virginia to go to college. When we decided to enter this contest I said, ‘I’m just going to make normal chili.’ My husband said, ‘why don’t you make it Louisiana themed?’ So, we just ran with that and use andouille sausage that we minced so it would be the texture of ground beef. Then we added what we call the holy trinity in Louisiana which is celery, onions, and bell peppers. We put that in gumbo and jambalaya and then instead of using normal beans we put red beans in it. So, it was really just themed around Louisiana dishes.”