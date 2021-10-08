Local terrorism expert pens new book on topic

Rocky Mount resident Jeffrey C. Fox spent almost four decades dealing with terrorism — either studying it, training to stop or deal with it, or dealing with terrorists. Terrorism remains an ever-present danger. His goal is to train, educate and inform anyone who is interested in learning about terrorism in all its forms.

“The Ultimate Guide to Understanding Terrorism and Counterterrorism: Terrorism and Counterterrorism Explained” was published by Xlibris in July. The book looks at what terrorism is and is not, explores the historical roots of terrorism, discusses the causes of terrorism as well as terrorist typologies.

“Over these decades, I have seen an already-complicated topic become even more difficult to understand,” Fox said. “The field of study has grown as the world has gotten smaller. This book addresses terrorism from a straight forward approach. When I began to teach homeland security, which includes terrorism, I made a promise to myself that I would never be politically correct. Political correctness is what some terrorists rely on and is one of our worse habits.”