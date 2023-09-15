Smith Mountain Lake resident Ashley Kazmer recently claimed her first world title in wakeboarding’s junior pro women’s division. After only three years competing in the sport, she took the top spot in the junior pro women’s division at the Wakeboard World Championships held in Portugal on Sept. 4.

This year marks a major comeback for Kazmer who came in last place at last year’s world championships. She said the loss made her question if she was good enough to even continue the sport.

Kazmer said she came into this year with a new mindset on having fun and landing tricks instead of focusing on winning. The change seems to have worked.

Wakeboarders compete at events by doing tricks as they are pulled behind a boat. Competitors make two passes behind the boat and are able to do around four or five tricks on each pass. Judges score each competitor’s run by the skill and success landing each of the tricks.

According to the World Wake Association website, Kazmer claimed the win with a stand-up run that included a “wrapped KGB and backside 360 to score 71.00 followed by Anna Maria Kushkovskaya in second with a toeside roll to revert for a score of 64.67. Kitt Smith rounded out the podium with a 62.00 linking together a run showing an excellent variety of tricks.”

Kazmer said she went first in the finals. After her run she had to wait and watch the five other finalists to see if they would be able to beat her score.

“It was nerve-wracking watching it,” Kazmer said before learning she had the highest score.

Kazmer wasn’t able to to do much celebrating at Smith Mountain Lake following her win. She had to return to her family’s home in Cary, North Carolina to start her senior year of high school.

Kazmer spends the summers living and training at Smith Mountain Lake. She even works at the Smith Mountain Wake Company at Bridgewater Plaza where she provides advice on wakeboarding and other water sports.

No stranger to the water, Kazmer learned to water ski at the age of 4 years old. A few years later she tried her brothers wakeboard and never looked back.

“That was it for me,” Kazmer said of wakeboarding.

Kazmer said the boredom of being stuck at home during the pandemic led to her start competing. She decided to start attempting flips and tricks which she said came easy due to her gymnastics background.

“The only thing I had to do to entertain myself was wakeboarding,” Kazmer said.

She eventually decided to attend a wakeboarding competition at Lake Anna and got hooked on the sport. She began training daily on Smith Mountain Lake and would even return on the weekends during school to train.

Kazmer said she is not sure if she will be able to defend her title at next year’s world championships even though she has one more year of eligibility in the junior division since she just turned 18. It will be during her first few weeks of her first semester of college.

“It depends if my professors will work with me,” Kazmer said.

In order to be invited to the world championships, she will also have to finish well at the national championships held in July.

Kazmer said her focus right now is preparing for the Masters water ski and wakeboard tournament held around Memorial Day each year in Pine Mountain, Georgia. She said the top six finisher in the world championships are invited to the Masters.

Come next year when the lake waters begin heating up in late April or early May, Kazmer said she will make her way back to Smith Mountain Lake. She will begin practicing to possibly take home another trophy for herself and the lake community.