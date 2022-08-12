Locally-grown produce fundraiser proves successful

A bounty of locally grown vegetables has been appearing at the The Plaza on Scruggs Road every morning. Heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, okra and even sugar baby watermelons arrive on a table near Old Oak Cafe often greeted by people eager to take a few for themselves.

The Hodges family along with their neighbor, Brenda Johnson, have grown the vegetables for the past few years. While the produce has always been free, they encourage donations for the Ronald McDonald house.

Those who have taken the home-grown produce have been willing to make a donation to the charity. Judy Hodges said they have raised more than $650 so far this year with a goal of $1,000, with the season nearing its end.

"We do it until the produce runs out," Hodges said.

The small fundraiser started three years ago when the Hodges had a few extra vegetables in their garden they wanted to share and began setting them out with the request to donate to the Ronald McDonald House. Johnson soon joined and provided the sugar baby watermelons she grows in her garden. She has expanded her garden in recent years to grow more watermelons for the fundraiser.

Hodges said they only raised a few hundred dollars in the first year, but it has grown each year as the public has learned about the produce. The sugar baby watermelons are an especially popular item that often disappears soon after it arrives at The Plaza.

"People are there waiting for it now," Hodges said.

Loofah sponges were a recent addition to the vegetables available. Hodges said they began growing them in their garden with the intention of continuing the fundraiser after some of the other produce is no longer available.

The Ronald McDonald House was the first and only choice for the Hodges. The nonprofit is significant for the Hodges who's son, Cory, was born 15 weeks premature in 1981 and spent 108 days in the intensive care nursery before they were able to bring him home.

When the Hodges moved to Roanoke in 2004, the Ronald McDonald House became their charity of choice due to its efforts to provide families access to the medical care and resources they need. Judy Hodges' employer, Jim McKelvey, has also hosted fundraising events at the lake like A Night of Southern Comfort Gala in 2018 and 2019 that raised nearly $30,000 for the nonprofit.

While the small selection of produce is not expected to hit the same amounts in donations as some of the larger events, Hodges is still eager to contribute in a small way to help a nonprofit that helps so many families in the region who may be facing some of the same hardships she did with her son.