You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime volunteer honored on 95th birthday
0 comments

Longtime volunteer honored on 95th birthday

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Longtime volunteer honored on 95th birthday

Photo by JOE BARATY

 Photo by JOE BARATY

Rocky Mount Fire Department led a surprise First Responder Parade, Friday, Sept. 4, to honor longtime volunteer firefighter Spike Pugh’s 95th birthday. Pugh has served as a volunteer for more than 70 years. While he may not run into burning buildings anymore, he still runs calls with Rocky Mount, changing out firefighters’ air tanks, helping direct traffic and keeping an eye out for safety issues at accident and fire scenes.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snow Creek homicide leads to arrest
Local News

Snow Creek homicide leads to arrest

A North Carolina man was killed and a Franklin County woman wounded in a shooting incident early Saturday in the Snow Creek section of Franklin County, the sheriff’s office there said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steel drum bands at The Harvester Jan. 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics