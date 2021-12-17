Longtime Willard Companies employee retires after 46 years

“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”

If anyone represents the slogan of The Willard Companies, it’s superintendent Milton Smith.

On June 9, 1975, fresh out of high school, Smith came to work at The Willard Companies, which had been recently formed by his cousin, Ronald Willard Sr.

On Nov. 18, colleagues from The Willard Companies and Smith’s family and friends celebrated the culmination of his 46-year career with a luncheon at The Waterfront Country Club. Smith officially retired on Dec. 2.

Willard Sr. presented Smith with a personalized plaque featuring a hammer engraved with his name. “He was an artist at his work,” Willard Sr. said. “He left his brand. I enjoy riding around the subdivisions that we did – 3,300 acres, 33 miles of shoreline and over 1,000 units. We did all that because we had people like Milton. He’s never without a suggestion to make a job go smoother and easier and be complete and correct.”

Smith began his career as a carpenter’s helper, having learned the carpentry trade from Willard Sr.’s father, Walter Willard. He picked up the trade rapidly and moved from carpenter to foreman to construction job superintendent. For the past 10 years, he’s headed up general maintenance of all facilities.

Smith’s 46 years makes him the longest-serving Willard Companies employee ever – and his job description makes him the most well-rounded one as well. Smith and fellow maintenance department employee Jason Powers have been tasked with duties ranging from constructing entire developments to patching billboards, putting up Christmas decorations, gathering toy drive donations, fixing leaky toilets, resolving electrical issues and removing unwelcome wildlife from underneath buildings.

Powers, who has worked alongside Smith for 21 years, has taken the reins as the company's maintenance director.

According to Willard Sr., there’s no job that Smith can’t do, and he’s never without a helping hand. “He’s the type of guy who you can call up on a Saturday with a major leak and he’ll drop what he’s doing to come help out,” said Willard Sr. “Having somebody like Milton retiring, knowing everything about the businesses and the projects… he’s going to be very missed, but I suspect he won’t sit still for long and we’ll see him and his bib overalls at some of our upcoming projects.”

Ronald Willard II, vice president of The Willard Companies, said he is grateful for Smith’s loyal service, good cheer and dependable nature. “Those qualities are hard to find in an employee, and we sure have appreciated him over the years,” Willard II said.

Smith will be moving on to a retirement life of fishing, hunting and gardening.