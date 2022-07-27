Lord's Acre/Lord's Hour Sale to return

The Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale returns to Franklin County after a two-year absence Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the high school’s C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The event was postponed in 2020 an 2021 because of the pandemic.

Churches interested in participating in the sale can obtain information by contacting Rev. Michael Stump at Doe Run Christian Church, (540) 483-9814, Stump’s cell number, (540) 488-4418 or his email address: pastormstump@yahoo.com .

Sale items may include handcrafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, breakfast and lunch foods.

Registration fee of $10 must be paid by Sunday, July 31.

Also, a representative of the church must attend mettings scheduled for Thursday, July 28 and Thursday, Sept. 22.

The July 28 meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Church/Bright Star Day Care, 800 North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

The site for the September 22 meeting will be announced at the July meeting.