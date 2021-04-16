Love Light Tree Project proceeds benefit health center

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary sponsored the annual Love Light Tree Project and chose the Bernard Health Center as the recipient of the funds received. Recently, Russ Crosier, auxiliary treasurer, and Cynthia Galvin, Love Light chair, presented the proceeds to Ellen Holland (center), executive director of the Bernard Health Center. “We thank the Franklin County citizens who were very generous in supporting this project by remembering and honoring their loved ones,” Galvins said. “Others contributed, and we appreciate every donation that was received. God bless all donors and the staff of the health center.”