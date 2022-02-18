Low supply and high demand sinks Roanoke Valley Boat Show

For a second year in a row, the Roanoke Valley Boat Show will not be coming to the Berglund Center later this month.

This year, the reasons have less to do with COVID-19 and are instead because of the ongoing short supply of new boats and personal water crafts available.

“No one has enough inventory to have a show,” said Virgil Naff, owner of Virgil Naff Powersports in Lynchburg and president of the Southwest Virginia Boat Dealers’ Association that puts on the boat show each year.

Each of the new boats and personal water crafts showcased at the boat show every year are available for purchase. Naff said there is not enough merchandise available for any of the boat dealers in the association to showcase at a show.

“I don’t have a single new machine I can put in a show,” Naff said. His business sells PWCs as well as motorcycles and ATVs.

The high demand for boats and PWCs came about shortly after the start of the pandemic in 2020. Families saw boating as a safe, socially distanced activity.

An influx of new homeowners also began arriving at Smith Mountain Lake as working from home became the norm. In 2020, a 20 year high of 804 waterfront homes were sold at the lake.

Naff said his showroom is currently empty of any PWCs and new stock is becoming harder to come by. People coming in to buy a new PWC on the showroom floor is becoming more and more rare.

“We are lucky to get one to sale,” Naff said.

Since 2020, Naff said many of his sales come from people placing orders for a PWC and waiting months for it to arrive. If an order was placed this week, he said it would likely be June or July before a PWC would arrive.

Mark Mills, president of Webster Marine Center in Moneta, said the low supply and high demand for boats in the past two years has created a shift in how boats are sold. A majority of his sales are now done by people coming to the business or going to their website and picking out a boat and what features they would like included.

“It is much more of an order first business now,” Mills said.

In the past, Mills said they would have as many as 50 boats on display as early as May for potential buyers to choose from. Specially ordering boats only made up about 20% of their boat sales. Now it accounts for about 80% of sales, he said.

Anyone ordering boats can expect a bit of a wait, according to Mills. He said it could take as little as 5 months to up to a year for boats to arrive.

The cost has increased on some boats in the past two years. Mills said those increases are less to do with high demand and more to do with vendor supplies of items needed for boat manufacturing. When the price of fiberglass or other engine parts goes up, the overall cost of the boat will go up, he said.

Naff said the cost of some PWCs has increased 10% or more since 2020. Costs to ship PWCs or parts oversees has also greatly increased. Shipped items are facing major delays, he said. Some parts are taking months to arrive, slowing down work in his service department.

Both Naff and Mills said they would like the Southwest Virginia Boat Dealers’ Association to host the Roanoke Valley Boat Show once again in the future, but neither knew exactly when that may be. Expectations are that this high demand could continue for another year which could make a show in 2023 less likely.

“I don’t think it is going to end any time soon,” Naff said.