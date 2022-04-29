'Mamma Mia!' opens tonight at FCHS

It’s opening night for this year’s Franklin County High School musical, which is a production of “Mamma Mia!”

“Mamma Mia!” is a jukebox musical that features hits from 1970s Swedish pop sensation ABBA. The musical rom-com debuted in 1999 and follows Sophie Sheridan, played by senior Kaylee Hall in the FCHS production, as she prepares for her wedding while trying to figure out which of three different men may be her father.

The show will have two evening performances—Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.—and two matinees—Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“My last three years have been the best I could have ever imagined because of the memories I’ve made with the FCHS theater department,” Hall said. “I couldn’t be sadder about my time here coming to an end, but I’m so excited it will happen with the wonderful cast and crew of ‘Mamma Mia!’ The show is so exciting and chaotic in the best way! You’re going to love it!”

Hall was a freshman the last time the high school put on a business-as-usual musical. Roughly 40 students are involved in this year’s production, which is being directed by FCHS teacher Mary Hannah Wheeler, who began teaching in the fall of 2019.

“We were in the middle of an ‘Annie’ production and we had to stop because of COVID,” Wheeler said.

It wasn’t in the cards to do a full show in 2021, due to financial limitations, but Wheeler didn’t let that slow her down.

“I created a musical last year that was all about the whole year that we had experienced of COVID, and it went from March 2020 through March 2021,” Wheeler said. “I put different songs from different musicals together with news stories from what actually happened.”

The performances were drive-in friendly and took place on a big trailer in the school parking lot.

The budget was limited again for the 2022 show, but Wheeler said they have once again overcome any challenges.

“We’re focusing more on character work and music and choreography than we are an extravagant set and costumes,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler added that she has been lucky to have help from some other teachers, including Technical Director Ross Zabloski, Stage Manager Kayla Messenger and Music Director Meagan Funck.

“When we first started our rehearsal process I knew it wasn’t going to be ready before spring break,” Wheeler said. “...We had our spring break time after everybody else. Had it been a different time, we would’ve done it [a week earlier], but it just fell at the wrong time, and the earlier choice was not the better option.”

So, with two weeks left before opening night, the cast and crew went on spring break.

“We made sure before we left [for break] that everything was blocked and choreographed and that everybody was off book,” Wheeler said.

Members of the production spent the last day of break—Sunday, April 24—in a long rehearsal bringing everything back together.

“For about eight hours we were here doing a technical run through with lights and sound,” Wheeler said. “...It was a little bit slow when we started off...but we had a great rehearsal. It made me really excited for this weekend.”

