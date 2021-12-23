Man charged for death of Boones Mill woman

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill. Upon arrival, deputies located Mary Ann Cook, 70, deceased in her residence from an apparent gunshot wound. Dominic Thomas Novia was identified by officers as the suspect. They said he had fled the scene on foot.

According to Sgt. Megan Huston, public information officer for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, additional information came into the Emergency Communications Center that a male matching the suspect’s description was in the area of a nearby convenience store. Units arrived on scene, immediately searched the area, and located the suspect near Whispering Creek Road. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Novia, 30 of Boones Mill, has been charged with second degree murder and is being held without bond. Huston said that it was an isolated incident and that there is not a further threat to the community.

