Man donates meals to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were recently provided a meal by a local citizen to thank them for their service. The gesture was made on the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11.

George Morrison, who lives near Smith Mountain Lake, started donating meals to the office on Sept. 11 last year.

He said he felt the urge to do something to show his appreciation for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, so he reached out to a sergeant with the office. She suggested a gesture around Sept. 11 would be appropriate.

“I wanted to do something for the sheriff’s department and there’s probably no better time to recognize them than on Sept. 11,” he said. “I just wanted to show appreciation for local law enforcement.

“I think people have a lot of criticism for law enforcement, but they’re out there protecting us every day. I think they really need people to appreciate them more and criticize them less.”