Man donates meals to mark Sept. 11 anniversary

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were recently provided a meal by a local citizen to thank them for their service. The gesture was made on the 20th anniversary of the events of Sept. 11.
George Morrison, who lives near Smith Mountain Lake, started donating meals to the office on Sept. 11 last year.
He said he felt the urge to do something to show his appreciation for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, so he reached out to a sergeant with the office. She suggested a gesture around Sept. 11 would be appropriate.
“I wanted to do something for the sheriff’s department and there’s probably no better time to recognize them than on Sept. 11,” he said. “I just wanted to show appreciation for local law enforcement.
“I think people have a lot of criticism for law enforcement, but they’re out there protecting us every day. I think they really need people to appreciate them more and criticize them less.”
Morrison has lived in multiple areas, including Abington, Roanoke, Richmond, Philadelphia, Pa., Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. “I’ve never had the respect of the local sheriff’s department in any of those areas more so than what I have here in Franklin County. They’re very professional. I’ve yet to encounter one of Franklin County’s deputies that is not courteous and professional,” he said.
This year, he sent Domino’s Pizza to officers who were on duty. To ensure no one was left out, he provided lunch to those who were working the day shift and had another order delivered to the office later in the day for those who were working the night shift.
Bill Overton, sheriff of Franklin County, said, “We are so thankful for the many residents and businesses who have extended kindness to our office. Actions like Mr. Morrison’s speaks volumes about the county in which we live. We are so grateful for the food gifting and we are very appreciative of his charitable outpouring.”
Morrison hopes those who hear about his gesture will be inspired to do the same. “Random acts of kindness go a long way,” he said. “Those folks are out there putting their lives on the line every day. Buying them a pizza is a cheap way of showing appreciation for them.”