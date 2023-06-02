The Henry Fork Service Center is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at 71 Sandridge Road, Rocky Mount from Monday, June 5 to Tuesday, August 1: breakfast is from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch is from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Meals are provided to all youth ages 18 and younger without charge and are the same for all youth regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age, disability or reprisal or retaliationor prior civil rights activity, and there is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information: Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center, (202) 720-2600 (voice or TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service, (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf from any USDA office by calling (866) 632-9992 or by writing a letter addressed to USDA.

The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficent detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of the alleged civil rights violation.

The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to the USDA by mail (U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; by fax (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7422; or by emailProgram.Intake@usda.gov .

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Henry Fork Center schedules summer programing

The Henry Fork Center is offering summer programing for students that includes Christian education, academic enrichment, field trips, art and music.

Programs for youth ages 2 through middle school are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The summer camp is Monday through Friday, June 5 to August 1.

The camp and meal service are closed July 4.

Cost of the camp is $50 per person per month.

Meals are provided free to youth ages 18 and younger throughout the summer.

Transportation may be provided for the summer camp in the Doe Run area.

Call (540) 483-2819 for information.