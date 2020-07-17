Mechanical failure responsible for fire at McAirlaid's

An early morning fire Wednesday at McAirlaid’s was contained to a small area that resulted in no injuries and little damage, according to Franklin County Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Jay Mason.
Rocky Mount and Fork Mountain fire departments, along with Franklin County Public Safety, responded to an alarm around 3 a.m. at the Corporate Drive facility. At 3:30 a.m., the fire was located in a duct and was upgraded from an alarm call to a commercial structure fire resulting in additional aid from Ferrum and Boones Mill fire departments.
Mason said all employees were evacuated safely. While he did not know the exact number of employees in the building at the time, he said it was a minimal crew.
The fire was extinguished within 35 minutes and was the result of a mechanical failure in the exhaust system.
Rena DeBerry, the company’s marketing and communications specialist, confirmed a process fan overheated and created smoke that tripped the alarm. She said the fan was replaced, and the company was up and running with “minimal” disruption.
“One of the great things about working at McAirlaid’s is that we have such great safety standards in place,” DeBerry said.
“Even with COVID, we had to change very little because we already had strict safety protocols in place.”
