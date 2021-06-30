Mitchell's Point Marina adds second fireworks show at Smith Mountian Lake

Smith Mountain Lake residents will have two opportunities to see fireworks from the water this year. Mitchell’s Point Marina will put on a second show this year to raise money for Saunders Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual Fourth of July celebration at Parkway Marina to raise funds for Saunders Volunteer Fire Department was canceled earlier this month. Darrell White, president of the department’s board, said last week there were issues in planning the department couldn’t overcome.

After hearing about the cancellation, Mitchell’s Point Marina owner Jeff Prowse decided to add another fireworks show to help out the fire department. “We love Saunders Volunteer Fire Department,” he said. “It just seemed like a no-brainer.”

In addition to the original fireworks show planned for July 2, a second show has been added on July 4. Prowse said, like in previous years, his July 2 show will be a fundraiser for the Semper Fi Fund that provides assistance to the combat wounded, ill and injured. The July 4 show will be a fundraiser for the Saunders Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be no one taking money during the fireworks shows on either day. Prowse said he encourages anyone who views either of the shows to donate to either the Semper Fi Fund or to the Saunders Volunteer Fire Department.