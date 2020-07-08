Members of the Moneta Lions Club recently celebrated 31 years of its charter and service to the community and beyond, in conjunction with Lions of Virginia District 24 and Lions Clubs International.
The event, held at Vinny’s Italian Grill in Moneta, included a semi-formal sit down dinner, reading of the club’s history and also the presentation of club attendance awards by club secretary Pat Bailey.
Incumbent club president Otis Cole introduced the guest speaker, Past International Director Richard Chaffin, who praised the group for their many services locally. Chaffin then officiated the installation of the incoming club officers and board of directors.
Bailey later presented a presidential award to Cole, on behalf of the club membership for his leadership and service.
Cole also presented each club member with a token of his appreciation for their support throughout the year.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at Resurrection Catholic Church in Morrow Hall. For additional information about the club or to join one of the dinner meetings, contact Bart Matthies at 297-4549 or email monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
