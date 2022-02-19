Moneta Lions donate hand crafted hats

On behalf of some crafty members of the Moneta Lions Club, Rob Senoski recently presented four dozen hand crafted hats to Laurie Millender with Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church in Vinton for its Blessings Bag project. The project provides medium sized canvas tote bags, are filled with both common and gender related necessities, hats, gloves, scarves, soaps and deodorants handed out to residents in need.