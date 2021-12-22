Moneta Lions donate to the Ronald McDonald House

Tab tops from a soda, beverage or soup is a major fundraising effort for the Ronald McDonald House of Southwestern Virginia. This tiny tab top can help raise thousands of dollars to support the families of seriously ill or injured children receiving medical treatment in local Roanoke Valley area hospitals.

Pull tab collection has become a year round project for the members of the Moneta Lions Club. Every December club members visit the Ronald McDonald in Roanoke to deliver a Christmas present of tabs.

The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road. For additional information about the club or to join us at one of our dinner meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies, at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com

Submitted by Robert Senoski