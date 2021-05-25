Moneta Lions recognize two graduates for volunteer work

The Moneta Lions Club recognized two Staunton River High School graduates for their accomplishments in volunteering during a recent meeting.

Certificates were presented to Laci Walker and Jacob Perdue along with monetary grants to further their educations based on their volunteer efforts over the past year. Walker and Perdue each compiled more than 100 volunteer service hours each aiding the homeless, assisting with area youth projects and worked toward community improvement.

According to the Moneta Lions Club, this recognition opportunity benefits youth by developing life skills, providing an acknowledgment from an international association that can be used for college and job applications and increasing visibility and awareness of Lions Clubs International and its various youth programs. The benefits include opportunities to share their love for service, build community relationships, encourage young people to effect change and invite youth to partner on hands-on projects.

The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building. For additional information about the club or to join us at one of our dinner meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies, at 297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com

— Submitted by Rob Senoski