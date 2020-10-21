 Skip to main content
Moneta nonprofit begins Thanksgiving fundraiser
Preparations are underway for the Agape Center’s annual Thanksgiving Feed-a-Family drive to provide meals for more than 900 families.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, distribution will be handled differently this year. Each family will receive a Walmart gift card for $20 to purchase a turkey, ham or produce.

This meal is to allow each family to participate in the American tradition of Thanksgiving.

The Agape Center is asking for donations of $20 (the cost of a meal) or more to fund these meals for families in the community.

Donations can be made at www.agapecentersml.org or by mail (Agape Center, P.O. Box 573, 1159 Promised Land Road, Moneta, VA 24121).

The Agape Center provides mentoring, food, clothing, household goods and more to those in need. More than 300 volunteers serve nearly 2,500 individuals per month from Bedford and Franklin counties.

— Submitted by Karen Nikic

