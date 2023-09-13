CHRISTIANSBURG — A judge seemed reluctant Wednesday to restrain two organizations from promoting and soliciting financial support for protests against a natural gas pipeline that is slicing through Southwest Virginia.

Mountain Valley Pipeline is requesting a temporary injunction that would bar Appalachians Against Pipelines from “aiding, abetting, encouraging or promoting” activities meant to slow construction of the nearly finished project.

The company is also asking Montgomery County Circuit Judge Robert Turk to prohibit Rising Tide North America from raising money for the efforts.

Although Turk did not issue a final decision after listening to about three hours of testimony, he expressed doubts about his ability to enjoin the organizations.

“They can solicit anyone they want to join their organization,” he interjected at one point. “I don’t think I have any right to stop that.”

In a sweeping lawsuit, Mountain Valley is seeking legal muscle to keep individual protesters — and the groups that support them — from unlawfully interfering with construction of the buried pipeline.

Turk did grant temporary injunctions against six people: Three who have been arrested in recent weeks after chaining themselves to heavy equipment, and another three who more than once obstructed work by standing in the pipeline’s restricted right-of-way.

Mountain Valley had asked for injunctions against 16 named defendants, and another 25 who have not been identified yet but are listed as “John Does” in legal papers.

Additional hearings are expected in the civil case, and it’s possible that the scope of Turk’s decision Wednesday could widen.

However, the judge voiced skepticism about taking any legal action against people or organizations who have not broken the law.

“I don’t deny anybody the right to protest and gather,” he said. “But nobody has the right to interfere with the property rights” of Mountain Valley.

No lawyers or representatives for Appalachians Against Pipelines or Rising Tide North America appeared in court Wednesday. Efforts to reach the organizations have been unsuccessful.

Attorneys Paul Beers and Cerid Legar, who represent five individuals, put a number of questions to Mountain Valley’s witnesses that were intended to show that an injunction was not needed.

There was no violence or any display of weapons during about a dozen protests from early July through Sept. 5, several police officers said on cross examination.

In the cases that involved arrests — there have been five so far this summer — Beers asked if that had accomplished the police officer’s goals. They said it had.

But Mountain Valley wants more than criminal charges in its efforts to discourage protesters.

The company is seeking injunctive relief that would bar the defendants from repeating their actions. The company is also asking for monetary damages — more than $4 million — from the individuals and organizations.

Jeffrey Klinefelter, vice president of construction and engineering for lead pipeline partner Equitrans Midstream Corp., testified that the direct costs of the protests to Mountain Valley are estimated at $100,000. Indirect expenses have not been calculated, he told Turk.

The judge did not address damages during Wednesday’s hearing.

Mountain Valley is a $6.6 billion project that will transport 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas to markets on the East Coast. Faced with repeated delays and cost overruns, the company this week asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to allow it to raise its rates for transporting the gas.

Since work on the 303-mile pipeline began in early 2018, there have been repeated organized protests along its route through West Virginia and the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Construction has been intermittent, as a number of legal challenges that raised concerns about the pipeline’s environmental impact have led a federal appeals court to repeatedly throw out government permits issued to Mountain Valley.

In late May, Congress passed a law green-lighting the project, and Mountain Valley says it plans to have the pipeline in service by the end of the year.

As resistance has followed construction crews, the company has expressed concerns about the dangers of protesters trying to stop heavy equipment on rugged and remote terrain.

“They present a very serious safety risk,” Klinefelter testified, “not only to themselves but to the workers on site.”