Mountain Valley Pipeline to purchase $150 million in carbon offsets

The program is designed to offset greenhouse gases released from the pipeline’s operation and maintenance, such as carbon dioxide from compressor stations and methane from other sources. It will not cover the burning of natural gas once it leaves the pipeline and is delivered to customers, which Mountain Valley says it has no direct control over.

Mountain Valley’s purchase of the carbon offsets is voluntary. While other government permits for the $6.2 billion project include conditions aimed at reducing its environmental impact, there are no such requirements for greenhouse gas emissions.

Nonetheless, the company wants to address its carbon footprint while continuing to deliver a needed product, spokeswoman Natalie Cox said. “We believe that natural gas plays an integral role in transitioning our economy to both lower-carbon and renewable energy sources,” she wrote in an email.

Efforts to reach pipeline opponents — who say there is no need for the natural gas to be shipped by the 303-mile pipeline from northern West Virginia through the New River and Roanoke valleys — were unsuccessful late Monday afternoon.