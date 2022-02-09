Movie featuring locations around SML to premiere tomorrow

A movie featuring locations around Smith Mountain Lake, Roanoke and Vinton will have its red carpet premiere at the Grandin Theatre on Feb. 10.

After several years of waiting, “Princess Cut 3: Beauty from Ashes” will be debuting on the big screen. The movie was filmed in 2018 using several locations in the area including an alpaca farm in Hardy.

The movie is the second sequel to “Princess Cut” the first feature-length film by Paul and Sheilah Munger of North Carolina. The couple worked as writers, producers and directors of each of the films in the series.

The sequel “Princess Cut 2: Hearts on Fire” was also filmed using locations in the area. It released in September without the fanfare of a premiere event. Sheilah Munger said the decision to skip the premiere was due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Munger said she is eager to hold a premiere for “Princess Cut 3.” Grandin Theater also plans to show “Princess Cut 2” before “Princess Cut 3” to give people a chance to also see it on the big screen.

It has been a long road to finally getting the movies completed. Munger said she expected to complete post production of the films in 2020 until they were hit with significant delays.

In addition to COVID-19, Munger said they had to wait on a tax credit from Virginia for the filming. A hard drive failure on one of their computers also wiped out a portion of work done on the third movie.

“It really has been an exercise in patience,” Munger said.

The premiere will give local residents the opportunity to see the results of the eight weeks of filming for the two movies that took place in the area. Crews filmed at a variety of locations in 2018 between October and December.

Munger said she loved living in the area during filming. The schedule was also extended several days due to a major snowstorm that blanketed the area with more than a foot of snow in 2018.

While it forced a change in the shooting schedule, Munger said it allowed for some beautiful scenery of the snow covered fields, especially at the alpaca farm. Actors spent the day at the farm, owned by Robbin Martinelli and Jay Pratley, working closely with the animals.

Munger said having alpacas be a part of the film gave it a unique quality. “It created an endearing element,” she said.

More information on the Princess Cut trilogy as well as ways to view them can be found at watchmanpictures.com.