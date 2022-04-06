Moving Wall coming to SML this summer

American Legion Post 62 at Smith Mountain Lake is honoring those that came before with a gesture of healing.

Members of the post have been working all year to bring The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake.

The half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial travels the country offering those who do not have the opportunity to travel to the nation’s capital a chance to pay their respects.

Post 62 is seeing a resurgence in its membership after nearly dissolving. “There was an American Legion Post here that didn’t have enough young blood in it and so they folded the chapter,” said Brian Keaton Sr. “Myself, Jeff Prowse, Eric Huweart, Cliff Freland, Christopher Betchtler started the chapter back up again last June, and started helping out in the community.”

Teresa Tyree who was responsible for getting the traveling Vietnam Wall to Rocky Mount and Salem came to them with the idea of bringing The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake.

There are several organizations with traveling memorial walls. Post 62 is working with The Moving Wall, a nonprofit out of White Pine, Michigan. According to the organization’s website, The Moving Wall has been touring the country for more than 30 years.

“When John Devitt attended the 1982 dedication in Washington, he felt the positive power of ‘The Wall.’ He vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington. John, Norris Shears, Gerry Haver, and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Wall,” according to a description at themovingwall.org.

“And we said let’s do it to let everyone know we are here and pay homage to our Vietnam veterans,” Keaton said. So, with naïve optimism they set out on a mission to bring the wall here.

Sometimes it is a good thing not knowing all the moving pieces required to bring a nearly 260-foot wall to your community. As it turns out, there is a lot that goes into planning a tribute like this, but what Keaton and the other members found out is the Smith Mountain Lake community will rise to help.

Membership at Post 62 has grown, and Keaton has assembled a volunteer crew made up of area businesses and his fellow post members. The traveling wall comes in on a tractor trailer. It is two 130-foot panels are set at a 90-degree angle. To get ready for the traveling wall they need to build a frame

“We’ll have a crew of 20 there and we will have to put all the panels into the frame we have built,” Keaton said. “There are exact specs on how we have to do it and how it is set up.”

GT Construction is building the frame as an in-kind donation. Timber Loving Care is providing the landscaping. Keaton says local realtor Charlene Jones is the major donor responsible for bringing The Moving Wall to the area. Gills Creek Marina, Mitchels Marina, Crazy Horse Marina, Drifters, and Old Oak Café are other area businesses lending their support.

“Moser Electric is doing an in-kind donation for all of our lights and electric,” continued Keaton. “We must have lights there 24/7. We have to have security there 24/7 for the four days. The community is just unbelievably good, everyone has just jumped right in to help.”

The opening ceremony will be June 2 at 3 p.m. at Crazy Horse Marine. New Freedom Farm will be providing the color guard for the ceremony. There will be a coordinated fly over then a second fly over of the missing man formation.

“We have the National Association of Vietnam Veterans coming. Their representative will be there during the week,” Keaton said. “And all Vietnam Veterans can sign up and then on Saturday at 5:00 o’clock we’ll be doing a big pinning ceremony for all Vietnam Veterans.”

Keaton is already seeing the healing power of the wall. He served from 1993 until he retired in 2015. Keaton lives with PTSD and the effects of traumatic brain injury from injuries he suffered while serving in Iraq.

“This is straight up about reverence,” Keaton said. “There will be no donation buckets, no vendors or music. This is two-fold help. We’re doing this to honor the Vietnam Veterans and their families, but it is also a mission for veterans. A lot of veterans are helping with this. Some of them have PTSD and we are giving them a mission; they’re jumping in, and they’ve got motivation. They are remembering who they are, and they are walking with more confidence.”

“I’m getting a lot from this too,” Keaton said. “I’m retired. I’m unemployable and this is giving me a mission too. This is our goal: we have a lot of veterans who are struggling. Our four things we do is we greet them with love and acceptance and leave them with hope and confidence.”